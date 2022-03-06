Masks will be optional in classrooms and indoor research spaces starting March 14, according to a Protect Purdue email.
“The university decision was made with the full consideration and support of the Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team,” the email reads.
“Over the last two years, the Purdue campus community has demonstrated such care and commitment in adhering to the Protect Purdue Pledge. As the COVID-19 virus has evolved throughout the pandemic, so have our responses and protocols in accordance to medical and CDC guidelines.”
Masks will still be required in healthcare settings and "where contractually required."
The email, signed by Dr. Estaban Ramirez and Dr. Eric Barker, the chief medical officer of Protect Purdue Health Center and the Protect Purdue implementation team leader, respectively, asks that students still wear a mask if asked to do so.
However, professors cannot mandate masks to be worn in classrooms.
“Instructors may request, but not require, masks to be worn in a classroom. Instructors may not reward or penalize students for their decisions about mask wearing, and courses are expected to continue to be taught in the modality listed in the official schedule of classes at the beginning of the term,” the email reads.
“Any instructor with specific medical challenges that might require a shift in modality or other classroom accommodation should contact their department head, who may seek support and guidance from the Provost’s office and their dean’s office.”
PPHC will continue to offer symptomatic testing up until the end of the semester. Surveillance testing will continue until the end of March, including the weeks after spring break. It also will continue to “specifically target surveillance testing to individuals and groups, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.”
Additionally, access to vaccines, including booster shots, will be available for free at the Cordova Recreational Center. High quality masks, such as KN95 and N95 masks, will be free throughout campus.
“The Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team and the Protect Purdue Implementation Team continue to be guided by the latest science and medical experts, and all rules and regulations will be subject to change,” according to the email.
“If a surge or change in case severity occurs, the masking policy and other protocols could be adjusted.”