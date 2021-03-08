Flu cases are at a historic low as the pandemic redefines everyday standards for public health, according to a Purdue nursing professor.
The Purdue University Student Health Center has reported zero influenza cases in the 2020-21 flu season from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. This is a drastic change from the previous year, in which 97 cases of the flu were reported.
“At this time, we are yet to see a true ‘flu season’ this year,” PUSH Medical Director Dr. Craig Nadelson said. “Influenza cases remain negligible at the moment, and show no active signs of being on the rise.”
The trend extends beyond Purdue.
There have been four influenza-associated deaths in the state of Indiana since Oct. 3, compared with 69 one year ago, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website. The four who died were all 50 or older.
The flu’s absence can be attributed to efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, said Dr. Jim Bien, the chief medical officer of IU Health Arnett hospital. COVID-19 protocols such as masking, hand-washing and social distancing have quelled influenza transmission.
Public officials also urged people to receive the flu vaccine, which helped to increase the vaccination rate beyond that of previous year, said Dr. Libby Richards, a nursing professor.
“People felt like the coronavirus was kinda outside of their control,” she said, “but the messages were very clear that influenza is within our control.”
A greater proportion of people were vaccinated this year compared with last year.
Everyone is more aware of how respiratory illnesses are spread, Richards said, and as a result more people are abiding by safe practices. Not touching one’s face and diligently washing hands are now more common practices.
Lower-density classrooms, remote learning and classroom sanitization have also stifled colds and flu, she said.
“The same things that reduce the risk of transmission for the coronavirus reduce the risk of transmission for influenza,” Richards said.
When students feel unwell, they’re now more likely to stay home to protect others from exposure, she said. This is a departure from pre-pandemic times, when sick students might feel obligated to drag themselves to class.
Bien said that because local health organizations say they have recorded fewer influenza cases, it’s implied that the flu is not circulating in the community.
Students commonly go to health-care facilities, such as PUSH, when they have severe cases of the flu. Some may require hospitalization, Richards said. While more mild cases may still be occurring, a lack of extreme cases points to a lower overall infection rate.
“The evidence that we are not seeing influenza, and that it is not being detected in our laboratories despite tests, lets me know it’s not circulating in the community,” Bien said.
Though there is little flu transmission, understanding how to deal with the sickness can prevent further spread.
Cases can generally be managed from home without medical intervention by taking Tylenol, hydrating and getting rest, Bien said.
It may be necessary to seek medical aid for more severe symptoms.
Local pharmacies can advise over-the-counter medicines and treatments for symptoms, and some insurance companies offer virtual-care benefits to students, Bien said.
PUSH and the Protect Purdue Health Center also offer resources to students. PUSH offers in-person visits, phone calls and telehealth visits.
The Cordova Recreational Sports Center holds a temporary “mini clinic” which provides strep-throat testing and advice for the urgency of an illness, Bien said.
At each of the health-care facilities, both health-care providers and patients will wear masks to continue to protect against COVID-19, according to Richards.
“The same measures that people are using to keep themselves safe when they go to the grocery store are the same things they are going to use to keep themselves safe when they go to a health-care provider,” she said.
Richards says she hopes the safety standards adopted to protect people from COVID-19 will stay in place during future flu seasons.
“What I’m hoping that we see is that these same practices of hand-washing and — I hate to say it — but maybe mask-wearing, even when COVID isn’t an issue, might still be in play during flu season,” Richards said. “Because we have now seen how effective (they are) when the practices are done properly.”