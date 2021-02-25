Last March was not the first time Purdue had to shut down campus during a pandemic.
While students today are enduring the novel coronavirus, just over a century ago Purdue students experienced an influenza pandemic and a world war, all while still taking classes.
The first case of this influenza in the U.S. appeared in March of 1918 in military personnel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The University closed campus to students, with the exception of ongoing military operations related to the U.S. role in World War I, on Oct. 11, 1918, after an order from the Indiana State Board of Health. Though the University planned to reopen on Oct. 21, it stayed closed until Nov. 2, because only by then had cases slowed enough to safely reopen.
Much of Indiana’s response to the 1918 influenza pandemic was driven by the Indiana Board of Health secretary at the time, John Hurty, who was also the first head of Purdue’s pharmacy program.
John Norberg, a Purdue historian and former director of communications at Purdue, called Hurty “kind of the Dr. Fauci of his time.”
Norberg said Hurty was known as “the father of public health” in Indiana and was very strict about limiting the spread of diseases. He reportedly even quarantined an entire town of Hoosiers during an outbreak of chickenpox in 1900.
Hurty also was insistent on the need for people to be issued death certificates that list the cause of death, but doctors and physicians refused to comply, according to an article from The Indianapolis Star. In response, Hurty proceeded to dig up a body and perform an autopsy in front of a crowd that watched in anger.
“It would have taken him (the physician) only a minute to fill out a legal death certificate,” Hurty reportedly told the Star. “Men are not dogs that they should simply be thrown in a hole and covered up.”
Hurty and James Goodrich, the governor of Indiana in 1918, banned all public gatherings unrelated to the war on Oct. 7, 1918, Norberg said. The order was to last only 13 days, but was extended until Nov. 7, similar to today’s lockdown orders.
Since public gatherings were permitted only if they supported the war effort, people flocked to war-bond rallies. These gatherings, which were intended to raise money for the war effort, turned into superspreader events.
“In Lafayette they had a big war-bond rally. This was after they called for no public gatherings,” Norberg said. “And so, thousands of men ... marched through the streets of Lafayette, with thousands of people lining the streets, went down to Columbian Park and had a big rally there.”
Gathering in churches and spitting on sidewalks were also banned since they could spread potentially infectious droplets. Though restaurants stayed open, schools closed, forcing students to learn at home, which was done without the technology now used to learn remotely.
When Purdue shut down last year, a fully online option was created, and many K-12 schools also offered online-learning components.
Many Americans opposed wearing masks during the 1918 pandemic, said Wendy Kline, a professor who specializes in the history of medicine. Some people claimed government mask mandates were unconstitutional. Many cut holes in their masks to smoke.
Last May, a group of protesters, many armed and few wearing masks, gathered at the Michigan State Capitol for a third time to protest COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, according to national reporting.
The geographic origins of the 1918 influenza remain unknown. People aged 20 to 40 were most likely to die from the strain. About 675,000 people died from influenza in the U.S. throughout 1918 and 1919 — compared to over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths since February 2020. The average age of death due to influenza was 28, Kline said.
The 1918 influenza is often referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” Norberg said. This was because Spain was neutral in World War I and released the most transparent information on the country’s virus outbreak.
The war lasted from July 1914 to November 1918, and during this time the U.S. military grew in size from fewer than 200,000 to nearly 5 million. Soldiers were packed in trains and then loaded in crowded boats, making the pandemic spread faster. President Woodrow Wilson was well aware people were dying on the way to Europe from the flu, Norberg said. Even those who survived the trip got sick in the filth and squalor of the trenches.
“The pandemic, the flu spread like crazy, (with) most of these young men confined in these tight quarters together,” Norberg said. “They weren’t doing anything to protect against it.”
In 1918, 300 students at Purdue were infected by influenza, Norberg said. Eleven students died. Though no students have died from COVID-19, 4,357 students have tested positive since Aug. 1, according to the Protect Purdue dashboard.
Unlike the 1918 influenza, COVID-19 affects older people more severely, with individuals 85 and older being about 527 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than 18- to 29-year-olds, according to the CDC.
“With the 1918 flu, nobody had immunity to this,” Kline said. “This was a brand-new strain and so that’s part of why it was so powerful, and that’s the same of course with the coronavirus. When you have a new disease or a new strain of a disease nobody is protected from it.”
Kline said the peak of the pandemic was in the fall of 1918. About 195,000 Americans died in the month of October, the greatest number of monthly deaths in the United States. Despite the high number of deaths from influenza, the war dominated news coverage at the time.
The U.S. joined World War I in April 1917, and universities across the country started to support the war effort. Purdue’s part in World War I involved mandating Reserve Officers’ Training Corps for all men. Barracks were constructed so students could train while still taking classes, Norberg said.
The Exponent briefly stopped publishing during this time, as many of its staff members were involved in the war effort.
Purdue had 2,549 students at the time, 260 of whom were women. Wooden barracks were constructed for enlisted students, who trained at the same Armory that stands today. Norberg said people even referred to the University as “Camp Purdue.”
The barracks were torn down after the war to make way for the present-day engineering buildings.
“All the big headlines (were) the war, and the pandemic was secondary stories,” Norberg said. “Probably even more significant than many of the pandemic stories was what was going to happen to football on the college campuses.”
Purdue’s football season was shortened, and the team was allowed to play only five games, two of which were away, Norberg said.
“There were cases where teams were unable to field enough players to play a game because they were sick,” he said.
Similarly, the Big Ten planned to play a shortened nine-game schedule for the 2020 season. Purdue ended up playing six games, as the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana was canceled, rescheduled and canceled again in December because of an increase in COVID-19 numbers at both schools. Purdue’s game against Wisconsin was also canceled in November because of rising COVID-19 numbers among Wisconsin players and staff.
Kline said the 1918 influenza eventually petered out. With one third of the population having been infected, it became harder to contract because those who had caught the virus developed antibodies to resist the 1918 strain.
With fewer people susceptible to infection, a virus has fewer people to spread to. The U.S. could reach herd immunity by being vaccinated from COVID-19 at the current vaccination rate by July, according to the New York Times. In that time, 100,000 people could die from the virus.
“The important thing to understand about the real difference between the 1918 epidemic, or pandemic and today is how little was understood,” Kline said.
Even though it was common knowledge that the flu was a respiratory disease, Kline said, researchers didn’t understand as well how to prevent the spread of the flu, aside from washing one’s hands, and didn’t know how to develop a vaccine for the new strain.
Despite the advancement of science and medicine over the last century, Kline said one of the reasons the current pandemic arose was a lack of emphasis on public health. This included federal budget cuts to public health initiatives resulting in “cracks in our infrastructure.”
“It’s a wake-up call for us,” Kline said. “We need to stay on our toes.”