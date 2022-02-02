Two people were allegedly shot with a BB gun Tuesday night, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
Purdue Alert sent a ‘timely warning’ campus wide email at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, warning people and asking for any information.
“At approximately 10:21 p.m. on Feb 1, Purdue police received a 911 call from a 19-year-old male Purdue student who stated he had been shot by what he believed was a white bb gun with an orange tip,” the email read.
The male victim said he was walking “on the sidewalk near the intersection of State and Russell streets.”
A separate female victim reported that she was “possibly hit earlier in the night by a BB gun around 2150 near Lilly,” according to Purdue police logs. It's unknown how old she is or whether she's a student.
Kang said that both the victim described similar vehicles and suspects.
The female victim said she had small blisters, but refused medical treatment, while the male victim felt “something in his arm,” but didn’t have injuries, Kang said.
The female victim called police at 12:37 a.m., only after seeing the timely warning email because she realized she also had the same experience, Kang said.
Purdue Police have the photo of the suspected vehicle, and are currently investigating the case.