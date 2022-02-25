Jack Neumann, 19, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was arrested for minor consumption after allegedly consuming alcohol and showing up in a stranger’s dorm room, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
Neumann was arrested Thursday afternoon when he was found sleeping in another student’s room at Tarkington Hall earlier that day, Kang said.
The victim woke up earlier at 9 a.m., saw their roommate and went back to sleep. At noon, he woke up again to find a stranger in his room, sleeping, Kang said.
The victim said he could not recognize Neumann.
Kang said when the officer woke Neumann up, he was “incoherent” and had “slurred speech.”
Neumann later admitted to consuming alcohol and was booked in the Tippecanoe County jail for the preliminary charge of minor consumption.