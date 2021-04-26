Some of “the most promising Purdue student startups,” as described by the Anvil entrepreneurial club, showcased their ideas and vision to students, potential mentors and investors via a Zoom call Sunday afternoon.
The event, The Boiler Demo Day, was hosted by the Anvil’s Boiler Accelerator, a program that supports early-stage student startups and gives them resources to launch.
The startups that presented were Blowout, Floru, ForRegulars, Munative, Youndle LLC, HappyYou, Clix and SoundMind.
Blowout
Founded by two juniors in the College of Science, Manit Kaushal and Vanshika Sheoran, Blowout is a mobile app for social event management that helps users save time and money when creating public events.
Kaushal said the inspiration behind the startup came when he organized an event through Eventbrite and realized that he needed to use multiple platforms to sell tickets, interact with the attendees and create ads. Having to manage multiple platforms caused attendees to lose interest, he said.
Since its launch in January, Blowout has attracted more than 4,000 individuals and 100 companies. Kaushal said they hope that by the end of 2022, their platform will gain more than a million members.
Floru
Jennifer Guard, a senior in the College of Agriculture, started Floru, a DIY floral design company that lets customers create floral arrangements for a monthly subscription.
Floral design is inaccessible in terms of time and cost, but Floru seeks to change that, Guard said.
Guard said she is looking to pursue Floru full-time after she graduates in three weeks and is hoping to gain a larger social media presence to advance her company.
Happyou
Graduate students Ajinkya Mulay, Chandan Bothra and Shaurya Sharma created Happyou to provide affordable and accessible therapy for university students. The founders said they recognized the issues that weighed on university mental health systems: long wait times, high costs, overworked therapists and social taboo.
Sharma said Happyou allows users to vent their emotions and uses artificial intelligence to generate a summary that highlights user issues. It then gives the option of sharing the summary with a therapist and other people of the user’s choice.
The group’s mission also includes empowering local therapists by helping them build a stronger digital presence.
Their next goal is to launch in 10 universities and for that, they will need $100,000 of funding to build community and invest in market research and technology, Sharma said.
SoundMind
With the aim of helping trauma victims, this music therapy app generates personalized soundscapes and brain exercises powered by AI. Users can create their own sonic profile by choosing their favorite sounds which the app will customize, along with providing other features like mood tracking and journaling.
Jack Zimmer, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, co-founded SoundMind with two other students from University of Southern California. They hope to reach 2,000 monthly subscribers by the end of this year, Zimmer said.
More information about each startup and all the teams that presented, along with their contact details, can be found here.