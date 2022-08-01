Purdue is undertaking a national search for the next chief of the Purdue University Police Department to replace John Cox, who retired from the role on July 31.
The search committee reviewed the credentials of 19 applicants and selected three finalists: Brian Joshchko, chief of police, Bradley University Police Department; Tom Rhoades, chief of police, Parkview Health System; and Lesley Wiete, deputy chief of police, Purdue University Police Department.
Each candidate will visit the West Lafayette campus the week of Aug. 8, Purdue announced in a news release Monday. During the visits, faculty, staff and students are invited to attend a seminar for each candidate, consisting of a presentation and time to ask each of them questions. Each seminar will be available as a livestream, but only in-person attendees will be able to pose questions to the candidates after the presentations.
Candidate: Brian Joshchko, chief of police, Bradley University Police Department
Date: Monday, Aug. 8
Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: Stewart Center Room 302
Link: http://www.kaltura.com/tiny/0l0to
Candidate: Tom Rhoades, chief of police, Parkview Health System
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 10
Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: Stewart Center Room 302
Link: http://www.kaltura.com/tiny/0koii
Candidate: Lesley Wiete, deputy chief of police, Purdue University Police Department
Date: Friday, August 12
Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: Stewart Center Room 302
Link: http://www.kaltura.com/tiny/0m5sh
After the candidate seminars, recordings of each will be made available on this web page, and the campus community will have an opportunity to provide feedback through a survey. More information on the survey will be shared soon.