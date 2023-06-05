Purdue is working with the U.S. Department of Defense in an “arm’s race” for hypersonic technology against Russia and China.
“It feels like the 1960s all over again,” said Dan Goldin, former NASA administrator.
Purdue University’s Hypersonics and Applied Research Facility officially opens Tuesday. HARF is a $41 million, 65,000-square-foot facility that is an investment in testing, evaluation and the research capabilities the country needs, according to CEO of Purdue Applied Research Institute Mark Lewis.
“We are in a race with peer competitors who are determined to beat us in hypersonics,” Lewis said. “In at least two cases, Russia and China, have already deployed hypersonic systems.”
One of the keys to winning the race, Lewis said, is making sure the “best and brightest” are working on Purdue’s hypersonic project.
“Universities aren’t just places that present knowledge to students or places that create new knowledge,” Lewis said, “and students are essential to that.”
Hypersonics are one of the nation’s top priorities, said Marty Hunt, vice president of hypersonics and advanced materials at Dynetics Technical Solutions. HARF will help produce rapid results for testing that will “help propel our programs” into the future.
HARF will feature the only Mach 8 wind tunnel in the world and a hypersonic pulse shock tunnel that will simulate conditions found in space in order for more accurate test results, according to a Purdue press release Monday.
The HYPULSE shock tunnel uses shock-heated gas to recreate temperatures and velocities of hypersonic flight, the release said.
“What we’re trying to do in America," Goldin said, "is bring together academia, industry and government in multiple domains."