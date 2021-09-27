“The Spirit of the Land Grant College” turns 60 this year.
The painting, which hangs above the entrance to the Humanities, Social Sciences and Education Library at Stewart Center, illustrates the significance of the Land Grant Act. The act allowed each state to allocate money to invest in a state college to train students in agriculture, engineering and practical skills as opposed to traditional classical education, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist at Purdue University Archives and Special Collections, said.
Harmeyer said the mural was divided into three parts starting from the left. It consists of the Land Grant Act (left), President Lincoln signing the act (center) and the impacts of the act (right).
“(The mural) shows the progression. It’s not just a single large scene,” Harmeyer said. “It shows events and the outcomes of those events, and they really tried to represent a variety of subject areas and show all the different fields that were impacted by Purdue and by the education offered by Purdue.”
Some students said they know nothing about the history behind the painting.
Alex Gray, a fifth-year senior in the College of Engineering who has worked at the ticket booth in Stewart for two years, said there’s nothing in it that he recognizes.
“I stare almost everyday but I don’t know (about its history). As I look into it, none of it looks familiar,” he said.
Stewart Center opened its doors in 1958 and was known as Memorial Center at the time. Three years after the university formed a planning committee for the mural, it was painted and installed.
The funds for the mural were donated by the architect of the building and the university treasurer, Walter Scholer and R.B. Stewart, respectively, according to the Archives and Special Collections’ website. Stewart has been the namesake of the building since 1972.
The work was completed in 1961 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Land Grant Act, which funded the foundation of Purdue.
“Ultimately, the idea is that because of the Land Grant Act we are able to be better,” Harmeyer said. “There’s more innovation and lives are better for people all over the world because of (the act).”