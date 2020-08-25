Purdue’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion is presenting “Pursuing Racial Justice Together,” a series of virtual discussions with thought leaders, experts and visionaries to happen over the course of this academic year.
"Purdue strives to raise consciousness of issues related to race and racism through the series, the discourse it inspires on campus and the continuing work that comes from it," a news release posted Tuesday reads.
Hundreds of masked students flooded the streets of campus Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and improved racial justice at Purdue. The protest was primarily organized by members of Purdue's historically African American fraternities and sororities.
Student activists presented a list of a dozen demands on the steps of Hovde Hall, which include the acknowledgment and uplifting of minority-student voices as well as mandatory implicit bias training for students, faculty and staff. Discrimination within Greek Life is also a focal point for the protesters.
The final demand was to work with "complete transparency when coming up with solutions to address the institutional and individual racism on campus."
John Gates, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, stood on Hovde's steps as rounds of activists addressed the crowd of hundreds. He said on Friday that students' concerns are substantive and will not be neglected.
“‘Pursuing Racial Justice Together’ is the continuation of a discussion we started earlier this year with the successful ‘Democracy, Civility and Freedom of Expression’ series,” Gates said in Tuesday's press release. “By bringing together various experts and leaders and using technology, we can talk about the issues and wrestle with the thoughts, conversations and topics even while we are in the middle of a global pandemic.
"We can engage more people as the pursuit and conversations on and around racial justice do not stop.”
Who's speaking and when:
Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” will be the featured guest on the opening event of the series at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, the release states. Kendi is one of America’s foremost historians and leading anti-racist voices.
Kendi will participate in a conversation moderated by Gates. The author will discuss the central themes of his work, including his definitions of “racism” and “anti-racism,” as well as the advice he gives for moving from "goodness to action" on issues of racial equity.
His book “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2016. Kendi is also the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News contributor.
Kendi’s presentation and all other programs for “Pursuing Racial Justice Together” are free and will be held virtually. There are more than 14 events in the series this fall, with speakers for spring to be announced later this semester. Speakers, topics and dates are subject to change.
For information on the fall series schedule, to sign up for email updates and to RSVP for free tickets, visit the “Pursuing Racial Justice Together” website.
Additional upcoming events for “Pursuing Racial Justice Together” include:
- Ben Crump, civil rights attorney and lead attorney for the family of George Floyd: 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
- Hispanic Heritage Month Keynote Speakers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16: Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights organizer; Julián Castro, politician and former secretary of housing and urban development; and Maria Hinojosa, journalist, anchor and executive producer.
- Patrisse Cullors, artist, author and co-founder of Black Lives Matter: 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
- Rebecca Nagle, writer, activist and host of “This Land podcast”: 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
- Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, sociologist, author of “Racism without Racists: Color-Blind Racism and the Persistence of Racial Inequality in America:” 7 p.m. Oct. 7.
- UNH PowerPlay Bias Awareness & Intervention, an interactive seminar on bias intervention featuring an applied theatre troupe, multiple sessions, Oct. 21-23.
- “Democracy in Black: A Panel Discussion” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27: Michele Norris (host), journalist, author and former NPR host; Eddie Glaude Jr., religious scholar and author of “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul;” Soledad O’Brien, journalist and executive producer; and Tara Setmayer, political commentator and former congressional communications director.
- Bryan Terrell Clark, actor, singer, and songwriter who recently played the role of George Washington in “Hamilton: An American Musical”: 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
- A Virtual Seminar with Mahzarin Banaji, experimental psychologist and co-author “Blindspot—The Hidden Biases of Good People”: 7 p.m. Nov. 11.