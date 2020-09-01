There have been two "Persona Non Grata" orders issued to individuals in the past two weeks.
The first occurred on Aug. 21 in conjunction with an arrest.
Antoine Gabriel, 28, was arrested on charges of false informing, dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana, according to Purdue University Police Department crime logs. He also had four outstanding warrants, according to PUPD Capt. Song Kang.
“He happened to be driving on or around campus (when he was arrested),” Kang said.
Gabriel had no Purdue affiliation, Kang added, so he was issued a PNG in addition to the arrest.
The second PNG, involving a former Purdue student, was issued on Wednesday.
The individual allegedly tried to contact a current faculty or staff member at the University “outside of protocol,” Kang said. Although he didn’t disclose what the contact entailed, he said it was unwelcome.
The contact took place through an email or phone call, Kang said.
“A harassment report has been filed,” he said, and the individual was barred from campus as well.
Each PNG recipient has been banned from campus for a year.