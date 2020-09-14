Within the first week of classes, Purdue police had broken up several off-campus parties as violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
In contrast, officials say Purdue’s residence halls have not seen an increase in dorm parties under new COVID-19 restrictions.
The Purdue University Police Department has not recorded any change in the number of alcohol-related cases since last semester, according to PUPD spokesperson Capt. Song Kang.
“It’s not more than usual compared to any other fall semester weekend,” Kang said.
Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6, the department’s online logs list 73 instances of liquor law referrals in on-campus residences, generally between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The referrals came from Owen Residence Hall, McCutcheon Hall, Hillenbrand Hall, Shreve Residence Hall, Harrison Residence Hall and Hilltop Apartments. It is unknown whether some or all of these referrals were connected to parties or small gatherings.
This year, University Residences has put a strict guest policy in place to prevent students from gathering in dorm rooms. Students are allowed to have one guest per resident.
If a student is living in a double, the maximum number of guests is two, not including the residents. This means that any gathering above four people is a potential violation depending on the room size.
University Residences confirmed Kang’s assessment of the current environment.
“We’ve had a smaller number (of dorm parties) than in the past,” said Barb Frazee, assistant vice provost for student life in a phone call. “I feel like students are working on trying to follow the instructions.”
Some resident assistants say they have not seen an increase in dorm room parties or drinking in dorms since the new restrictions were put in place.
“So far, there haven’t been too many incidents,” said Tim Houston, an RA in Harrison. “Most of them were within the first week of school beginning.”
The guest limit has made it difficult for students to spend time together, but some students say it is not impossible.
“It’s a little confining, we find other places to hang out, but it is definitely annoying sometimes,” said Maddie Weaver, a freshman in Exploratory Studies living in Meredith South Residence Hall.