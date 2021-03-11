The annual Purdue Athlete Life Success camp has been canceled for the second summer in a row because of size limitations for in-person gatherings, according to a Purdue news release.
The PALS camp, which is offered through the College of Health and Human Sciences and the Department of Health and Kinesiology, usually hosts around 400 campers from low-income families free of charge, the release states. The campers, aged 8-14, learn about exercise and healthy living through numerous sporting activities, and about their community through a variety of hands-on educational programs during the five-week camp.
This is the second consecutive year that COVID-19 has prompted PALS to suspect its summer activities.
“We are saddened to announce that due to the rapid progression of the coronavirus disease, PALS will not be in session this summer, 2020,” a post from the PALS Facebook page reads. “This was a difficult decision, but most important was to protect the health and well being of our campers and staff.”
Despite initial plans to return in the summer of 2021, PALS decided to cancel its five-week camp months ahead of the scheduled dates.
“Unfortunately, we are not able to conduct a camp of our size this summer,” said Bill Harper, co-director of the PALS program in the release. “We eagerly anticipate PALS returning to our community with plenty of vitality and playfulness in 2022.”