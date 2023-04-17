Shye Robinson was elected as the next president of the Purdue Student Government Monday. Her running mate, Andrew Askounis, has been elected as vice president.
Robinson, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, was elected over opponent Michael Brown, a junior in the College of Engineering, and his running mate Sydney Terrell, a junior in the College of Education.
Robinson and Askounis, a junior in the Daniels School of Business, ran on a platform of “connection, support, transparency,” The Exponent previously reported, seeking to “expand diversity within PSG” and build connections between the organization and the wider student body.
“I am extremely honored and grateful that the students on this campus have decided that they want me to be their next student body leader,” Robinson said after the announcement. “We’re really excited to work with all of the future leaders in Purdue Student Government as well as increase participation.”
Robinson said she was honored to run against Brown and Terrell, refusing to call them rivals but instead “great competition.”
Robinson’s victory comes after a race that saw numerous grievances filed against her campaign, with Brown alleging Robinson and Askounis failed to follow election guidelines surrounding use of social media and properly hosting legitimate events.
“We have had to file a grievance against the opposition daily for the last three days,” Terrell had told The Exponent on April 5. “I don’t know what’s happening.”
Despite the grievances, Brown and Robinson both said the race remained tame throughout, and the two sides will continue to remain friendly now that a winner has been declared.
“Thank you so much to everyone who supported (our) campaign during the election phase,” Brown said Monday. “I wish nothing but the best for Shye and Andrew, and I look forward to what they will be doing.”
Robinson said even though Brown and Terrell lost the election, she hopes to see them continue to be involved with PSG next semester.
“I welcome them with open arms,” she said.
As of Monday, it is unknown how many votes Robinson and Brown received.