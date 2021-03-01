Weeklong efforts aiming to destigmatize the topic of mental health will begin Monday morning with many events, including a campus-wide town hall.
“This is our biggest initiative of the year,” said Emily Johnson, press secretary for Purdue Student Government and senior in the College of Liberal Arts. “It’s something that our organization cares about deeply.”
Mental Health Action Week will include more than 100 events with participation from more than 80 organizations, she said. All of the events will be listed for students on the event platform Socio, which PSG has offered instructions on how to download or visit on a desktop. “MHAW” is the login code.
Some of the main events include a campus-wide town hall that will be moderated by new Counseling and Psychological Services staff. Other events include guest speakers like Dr. Nausheen Din, a physician specializing in adult, child and adolescent psychiatry, and Schuyler Bailer, the first openly transgender NCAA Division l swimmer.
MHAW began last year as a collective effort between PSG and Purdue Graduate Student Government. The events are open to all members of the Purdue community including students, faculty, staff and administrators, Johnson said.
“The overall mission of the week is to cultivate a community of care by taking action towards meaningful mental health and well-being systems, practices and processes that allow members of our community to thrive,” Johnson said.
MHAW will include both in-person and virtual events. Johnson said the goal of the virtual events is to promote inclusivity for people who may not be able to physically attend.
“We really wanted to place emphasis on making sure that not just a few events but a good number of them would be virtual, whether students are not in the U.S., or they just don’t feel safe with COVID coming to an event,” she said.
Although COVID-19 has made things more difficult in terms of planning, Johnson said she believes PSG has been able to form creative workarounds to plan for a successful week.
PSG has also collaborated with local restaurants such as Mad Mushroom and Vienna Espresso Bar & Bakery for fundraising on different days throughout the week. The money raised during MHAW will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
According to MHAW’s calendar, a percentage of each order at either Vienna, Greyhouse Coffee or Blue Nile restaurant during the day on Monday will go to PSG. On Tuesday, 10-20% of proceeds from Mad Mushroom will go to PSG if MHAW is mentioned at checkout.
Johnson said she was most excited for the Question, Persuade and Refer training, which will be offered through MHAW for free.
“Not a lot of people know how to deal with other people’s anxiety and stresses,” she said, “They don’t know how to approach it in the correct manner when somebody is speaking to them.”.
Johnson said she believes the QPR training will target this issue, as it is a suicide-prevention training with the goal of decreasing suicidal behaviors. She said PSG hopes to get 50-150 underclassmen to become QPR instructors, which she believes will parallel the newly passed PSG and PGSG legislation that recommends faculty members and TAs to undergo QPR training every two years.