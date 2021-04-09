Purdue faculty and staff over 16 will be able to schedule a vaccination in the "coming days," according to an email sent out Friday.
Scheduling for West Lafayette campus employees will be done through the same process as students.
"You will receive an email in the coming days, likely over the weekend, from the Indiana Department of Health (noreply@coronavirus.in.gov) with a unique link to schedule an appointment at our campus site," the email said. "The link in this email is unique to you and should not be shared."
Employees can complete the pre-registration process online prior to their appointment, according to the email.
The vaccination clinic is open every day with expanded hours to help ensure everyone who wants to be vaccinated before the end of the semester can be, according to the email. The clinic is located on the northwest side of the Co-Rec, next to the COVID-19 testing center.
Employees will need to show a photo ID (PUID card or other state-issued ID, like a driver’s license or passport) and insurance information if they have medical insurance, the email states.
Additional information about the vaccine and eligibility can be found here.