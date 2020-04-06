Two major events at Purdue set to take place this month, Spring Fest and Purdue Day of Giving, have been canceled and postponed, respectively, causing new worries for those involved.
Purdue Day of Giving is a 24-hour fundraising event during which clubs and organizations at Purdue compete in challenges and events both online and on campus to raise money for their groups.
Lisa Tally, assistant vice president for philanthropic communications at Purdue, said a new date will not be announced until fall.
“Our hope and expectation is that people will still rally around it and support it, as they would have in April,” Tally said.
There had been 205 student organizations signed up to participate in the 2020 Day of Giving. The fall event’s theme will still be “Meet the Challenge.”
“The challenge now is to understand what’s going on in the country and the world and respond accordingly,” Tally said.
Though Purdue Day of Giving will be postponed, Spring Fest won’t be.
Spring Fest is an annual event hosted by the College of Agriculture, featuring interactive activities, educational booths and plant sales. One of the groups that regularly participates is the Purdue Student Farm Club.
“Since we’re a smaller organization, we don’t have as many opportunities for funding,” said Rafael Sogomonian, president of the 10- to 20-member club. “For me personally, I like to actually make money by giving people something instead of just asking for it.”
Usually the club raises about $2,000 to $3,000 from its Spring Fest sales alone, Sogomonian said.
Sogomonian said Spring Fest is the only event at which the club sells its plants, because it is usually at the perfect time in the season: when people are starting their gardens.
“The week after Spring Break, they got rid of all the vegetable starters we were growing,” Sogomonian said. “They told me the morning of, and I knew that it was going to happen because it’s not essential.”
Not all the plants went straight to the organic waste trash in the greenhouses, though.
“We donated the mint plants that we had to the campus food pantry,” Sogomonian said. “I’m glad we got to donate the plants, but it’s still not the ideal situation.”
The rest of the plants didn’t get a perfect ending.
“If there were plants left over, they were just discarded,” Sogomonian said.
Sogomonian knows his group was not the only one affected.
“Before Spring Break, we had an emergency meeting with another club who is in a similar situation to us, the Horticulture Club,” Sogomonian said.
That club was growing flowers to sell and is also donating those, Sogomonian said.
“We’re in a situation where we have to plan quite a few months out in advance, and then plan for a certain date, and so if something wrong happens, we can’t just put the plants outside because they’re going to die,” Sogomonian said.
This might set the club back a little, but he still thinks they will make things work next year.
“The club meant a lot to me, so I just wanted to do better than the person before me, so that in the future, they would have more resources than I did,” Sogomonian said. “I’m a pretty stingy person, so you could definitely make it work with the money that we have.”
But he also said despite having enough to make it work, trips they might want to plan in the future, specifically to go to a bigger city to see urban farming, might be harder to accomplish now.