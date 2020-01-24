Purdue’s Public Health Emergency Planning Committee is actively monitoring the status of novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV). There are no cases reported on campus or in the state of Indiana at this time.
The university sent out information emails based on Friday's news reports of more U.S. residents being confirmed with the disease that has left some Chinese provinces quarantined this week. A case was identified in Chicago.
The PHEPC is in contact with the Tippecanoe County Health Department and follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Purdue news release said. The most up-to-date information can be found on the CDC situation summary page.
2019-nCoV, a lower respiratory infection accompanied by a fever, originated in Wuhan City, in China’s Hubei Province. It has caused more than a dozen deaths worldwide, with two non-fatal cases detected in the United States. While information on how nCoV spreads is not fully known at this time, thorough hand washing (sing “Happy Birthday” twice while washing), staying away from people who are ill and covering coughs are effective methods to prevent the spread of viruses.
All students who visit Purdue University Student Health Services will be asked if they have traveled to China in the past 14 days. If they meet the criteria for possible nCoV infection, they will be placed in isolation and evaluated by a health care provider, according to the release. Based on the evaluation, they may be transferred to a local hospital for ongoing care.