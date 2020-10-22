Purdue Student Government is offering a new service as part of Mental Health Action Week — a way for students to connect with someone to talk to.
ListenersOnCall is an app focused on promoting mental health and well-being through human connection, said PSG president Assata Gilmore.
The partnership came to fruition after the former student body president of Texas A&M, who now works for ListenersOnCall, approached PSG, Gilmore said.
She equated the service to a text or crisis hotline, adding that it differs in that it can better adapt to each individual’s needs.
“You’re talking to real people,” Gilmore said. “You can cultivate your profiles so that you’ve got someone you can relate to.”
She said users can add preferences for the age, race or sex of their listener to create a more comfortable environment, adding that the service has experts trained to talk about a range of different situations from family or relationship issues to academic stress.
“Especially right now when students are lacking connection, or like real life, in-person connection, we thought it would be one of the best resources to offer,” Gilmore said.
Students get the first 20 minutes free, and pay 50 cents for every minute thereafter.
The partnership between ListenersOnCall and PSG allows for the first 125 students who try out the service to receive $10 worth of credit, which is enough time for a 20-minute call, Gilmore said.
She said PSG will consider continuing the partnership depending on the student feedback it recieves and will decide over break if it is something they wish to continue.
The student government has also made arrangements with ListenersOnCall to continue to increase the number of free calls through this semester to give students more opportunities to try it.
The implementation of the service is a component of PSG’s push to make this year’s Mental Health Week more action-driven, rather than simply raise awareness about mental health issues as it has in years past.
“A lot of student feedback was like, ‘Well, we don’t need awareness, we know what’s happening,’” Gilmore said. “We need tangible steps to be taken and so we just want to be very intentional with the name that it’s not just about spreading awareness, it’s about cultivating an environment.”
PSG also hosted a mask-making event Tuesday, where students could make masks out of green bandannas.
Veronica Reynolds, co-chair of the committee for Mental Health Action Week, explained the significance of the green-colored bandannas.
“It’s meant as a symbol that you’re educated and you’re an ally for improving mental health,” she said, “If you see someone with a green bandanna on their backpack, you should be able to feel comfortable talking to them.”
Seoyoung Lee, a junior in the College of Engineering, also serves on the Mental Health Action Week committee and participated in the mask event Tuesday.
Lee said she felt this week of action was important to have on a college campus because students are most likely busy with other commitments and school, which can get in the way of focusing on their well-being.