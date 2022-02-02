All Purdue classes after 4 p.m. will be held online due to severe winter weather conditions, Purdue announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Purdue administrators and public safety officials are working with city and county personnel to actively monitor the winter storm and ask everyone to remain aware of changing conditions,” the university said in an email to students.
The university has not yet declared the campus operating status for Thursday, and said that any changes will be communicated through email and social media.
The press release also dismissed all nonessential personnel working shifts after 4 p.m. and said that all cars parked on campus or on West Lafayette snow routes will be towed at the owner’s expense.