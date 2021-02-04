Purdue is set to administer COVID-19 vaccines and is just waiting on doses to arrive from the state health department.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced on Jan. 25 that Purdue could be a vaccination site as early as that week, per previous Exponent reporting, but doses have not yet been received from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Dr. Willie Reed, the chair of Purdue’s vaccine allocation task force, said he’s been reaching out to the Indiana State Department of Health, but doesn’t know yet when doses can be expected.
Vaccinations will take place in the Cordova Recreational Center, Reed said, and cubicles or pods will be used while administering vaccines.
“It’s all set up and ready to go,” he said. “We’re just waiting to receive vaccines.”
After Boilermakers receive the vaccine Reed said they will be required to remain in an observation area for at least 15 minutes. He said he was unsure about how many people will administer the vaccine because it depends on how many doses Purdue receives.