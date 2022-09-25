Purdue says it won't alter its Title IX policies or procedures following a federal jury's ruling in favor of Nancy Roe, who sued the university and two administrators for gender discrimination and lack of due process in an investigation into her sexual assault complaint. The suit was brought against the university along with Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock.
"While we appreciate the opportunity to defend this case," Purdue's Saturday statement reads, "we could not disagree more that Purdue or either of its administrators deserves any finding of fault based on the evidence presented."
Roe sued Purdue in 2018 because she was expelled from the university in 2017 following her Title IX complaint of sexual assault. That expulsion was later amended to a two-year suspension.
The suspension came from Katie Sermersheim and was authorized by Rollock after they determined a statement she made in a sexual assault allegation to be false. Roe told investigators she was “incapacitated” after consuming 18 drinks’ worth of alcohol at a party in 2017 and therefore couldn’t consent to sex with a student who walked her back to her residence hall that night.
Purdue maintained that she wasn’t incapacitated, she was able to consent, and she lied when she told Purdue otherwise.
The jury found that Purdue discriminated against Roe in its Title IX investigation because she's a woman, and the university will pay Roe $10,000 in compensatory damages.
The jury also found that both Sermersheim and Rollock violated due process by providing Roe with neither adequate opportunity to be heard during the sexual assault investigation nor adequate notice of the investigation into her allegedly false statement.
The jury found that both Sermersheim and Rollock acted "with malicious intent or disregard to the plaintiff's rights," but they will pay nothing in damages.
The jury did not find that Sermersheim or Rollock disciplined Roe because she is a woman.
"It’s noteworthy that, while the jury did not decide in favor of Dr. Katie Sermersheim or Ms. Alysa Rollock, it also concluded the plaintiff did not deserve any compensation for those findings," Purdue's statement reads. "Purdue maintains an unwavering commitment to Title IX and is confident in its policies and procedures for investigating and adjudicating these difficult cases. Purdue stands fully in support of Dr. Sermersheim and Ms. Rollock for their professionalism, diligence, integrity and commitment to fairness in this and all such matters."
Purdue attorney William Kealey said after the Friday afternoon verdict that Purdue plans to appeal the ruling, as well as file post-trial motions asking the judge to modify, reduce or eliminate the verdict. He said he couldn't offer more details until he files the motions.
"I was surprised," he said of the verdict. "The combination of finding liability and a very low damage award is unusual."
The award of $10,000 roughly equates to two semesters' worth of in-state Purdue tuition.
Kealey said the verdict forms given to the jury were "unusually complex," and he said Roe's attorneys didn't provide any evidence that can check off the boxes in those forms. The fact the jury reached a verdict in only a few hours means they didn't pay very close attention to the investigator's report, he said.
Roe said she felt relief after hearing the verdict.
"It's been five years," she said, eyes still red. "Every day I've woken up thinking about this. I don't have to feel like this is hanging over me anymore."
Sitting through five days of testimony and reliving what she called "the worst days of my life" proved to be difficult, she said, but she's glad she went through it.
"I never want them to do this to anyone else," she said.
Jeffrey Macey, Roe's attorney, said he plans to file a motion for inductive relief, which would clear the disciplinary action Roe received from her record.