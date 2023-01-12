A judge has approved four subpoenas seeking information about the accused killer of a Purdue student last semester.
The subpoenas seek records relating to Ji Min Sha's mental health, including one to the Indiana Department of Child Services for a possible threat of suicide in 2018 in Monroe County (Bloomington).
Court records filed Tuesday show deputy prosecutor Cassidy Laux subpoenaed Sha's bank records from Chase Bank from Feb. 7, 2019, to Oct. 5; records from Purdue Counseling and Psychological Services; medical and prescription records from the Tippecanoe County Jail; and any of his DCS records "including but not limited to a possible threat of suicide in Monroe County."
Judge Sean Persin ordered competency evaluations for Sha, charged with the October murder of his McCutcheon Hall roommate Varun Manish Chheda, at a hearing in December.
He also said he would order insanity evaluations when the defense provided sufficient documentation the state requested in four subpoenas. It's unclear whether these are the same four subpoenas, but they have been the only subpoenas issued in the case so far.