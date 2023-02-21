Purdue's police department is investigating several reports of fraud related to attempted purchases of Purdue men’s basketball tickets.
The fraudulent tickets are often posted on the mobile group messaging app, GroupMe, police say. The person trying to sell the tickets poses as a student and sends the potential purchaser a picture of an ID card of an actual Purdue student, one who may have already fallen victim to the scam.
Police say these scams have also occurred on Facebook Marketplace, according to a new release Tuesday. The person trying to sell the tickets texts with the potential purchaser in an attempt to gain their confidence and then asks for the payment through online transaction platforms, including Venmo and Zelle.
“We understand the demand for basketball tickets is extremely high right now, but we ask that those looking to purchase tickets remain alert and vigilant,” Purdue police Chief Lesley Wiete said in the release. “We recommend not purchasing tickets over mobile applications or from people you do not know.”
To report fraud related to basketball tickets, contact PUPD at 765-494-8221. Police recommend purchasing tickets through the official secondary ticketing partner, StubHub.