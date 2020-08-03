A string of burglaries at Purdue Village storage units has led to an investigation by Purdue police.
Throughout the summer apartment residents have reported several cases of broken padlocks on storage units and stolen items from those units, according to a Purdue News press release.
Stolen items include two boxes of clothes, a box of handbags and a cart, according to Purdue crime logs.
The storage units are located on Nimitz Drive. The release states that residents are told to secure their storage units with high-quality locks and regularly check them.
No one has reported break-in attempts to residents' apartments, per the release.
Those who see suspicious activity are encouraged to call 911, or report relevant information to the Purdue University Police Department at 765-494-8221
The WeTip anonymous hotline, which is used by all Greater Lafayette law enforcement agencies, also is available at 1-800-78CRIME (1-800-782-7463).