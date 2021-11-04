Officials said they worry that COVID-19 cases may spike after Purdue home basketball games at a Tippecanoe board of health meeting Wednesday.
Cassie Shaw, the board of health nursing supervisor, said the board saw a significant upward trend in cases caused by home football games.
“(Purdue) sent us a notification after the first football game calling Purdue a ‘place of interest’ for COVID,” Shaw said.
But according to Purdue's data, that is incorrect.
"We have not been contacted by the state or county expressing any concerns about football," Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email. "Our numbers – shown on the Protect Purdue dashboard – and contact tracing do not show any impact from football games."
Purdue’s overall positivity rate for the fall semester is 1.09%, according to the public COVID-19 dashboard. In accordance with Doty's email, the dashboard doesn't indicate a significant uptick in cases over the past few months.
The Indiana COVID-19 dashboard shows an increase in cases when students came back campus in August. Cases peaked at 113 positive cases on Sep. 1, and have been on a steady decline ever since.
The meeting also covered the number of contract tracers as well as the availability of flu shots.
“We reduced our contract tracers due to low levels of numbers, but we have had to increase our contract tracers since then,” Shaw said. “So now we have our main contact person and other staff.”
Shaw said the immunization department is offering flu shots, but that she had seen a decrease in the number of adults getting them and was unsure why.
In an email sent to students, Purdue also emphasized the availability of flu shots at Cordova Recreational Center till Nov. 4.
“We now have flu shots for children who qualify for the VFC program,” Shaw said. “We also have flu shots for (people of) all ages.
“Unfortunately we do not have flu shots at this time for adults who are uninsured.”
Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County’s health commissioner, also announced that the health department vaccine clinic has officially moved to the former YMCA building at 1950 S. 18th St.
“This is going to be the future home of the health department, so we are glad to be there,” Adler said.