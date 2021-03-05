As students search for apartments and sign leases, the ongoing pandemic proves to be an additional hurdle in an already difficult process.
Students could previously walk into occupied apartments for tours without worrying about catching a pervasive virus, but they now have to balance the personal risks to themselves and others with the need to see an apartment to evaluate it. Rental companies also report that uncertainty about the fall semester, despite a confident announcement from Purdue administrators last month, may be deterring tenants.
Radu Radulescu, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said Granite Student Living initially told him his tour would be virtual. Only after he and his roommates insisted that they do it in person did Granite concede.
“It’s hard to see what the apartment looks like unless you’re physically there,” he said.
Radulescu also said he was concerned about the fact that the unit they visited was occupied. The residents, according to Radulescu, were present during the tour.
“The biggest change this year is that I’m definitely worried about the fact that there are other people in the apartments that I visit,” he said.
Radulescu said he’s been on the opposite side of this predicament. His current apartment complex, managed by Muinzer Management, did not allow him and his roommates to choose whether or not showings would be allowed in their apartment.
“They just told us less than a day before that someone was coming to our apartment,” he said.
Muinzer asked The Exponent to email requests for comment and had not responded as of Wednesday.
Dustin Zufall, the owner and general manager of Evergreen Rentals, said his company’s general policy is to give students between 18 to 24 hours’ notice before a tour. But sometimes that period is shortened to accommodate the time constraints of a potential tenant.
He said that while most of their showing procedures remained the same, “We had to take extra pictures of the buildings, set up virtual tours, and showcase the floor plans. We also no longer chauffeur students to our locations, but we meet them there in the interest of following CDC guidelines.”
Abhilash Chandra, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said he ran into difficulties while trying to visit a rental property. Chandra, who is renting a studio apartment from Crestview North next year, said it was difficult to imagine how big the apartment would be without visiting it.
He originally looked for apartments being leased by Granite, but was told that he would not be able to view the property in person because of the pandemic and Granite’s lack of model apartments.
“Crestview had model apartments, so I was able to visit it and look around to see if it would be a good fit for me,” he said.
Riley Gast, general manager of Collegiate Communities, a complex on Evergreen Street near campus, said that while CC offers both in-person and virtual tours, it doesn’t have any show-units. Tours must happen in occupied units.
“We try to give our residents at least 24 hours’ notice before we bring a potential tenant,” he said.
Gast said their in-person tours are much more popular than the virtual ones, and as a result the complex has implemented stricter hygiene procedures.
“All visitors need to be wearing masks and sanitize their hands before entering a property,” he said. “They are also required to sign a waiver saying that they have no symptoms.”
Some students say the process of choosing a rental property has been easier because they no longer need to visit rentals in person.
Christina Mattes, a sophomore in the College of Science, said that virtual tours make her feel more safe.
“Everyone I talked to was very understanding of the questions I had,” she said. “The rental itself was pretty straightforward too. Basically I just went online, applied, signed the lease and paid the security deposit online.”
Gast said the types of properties students prefer may have been altered by the pandemic. Increasingly often, he said, students are interested in Collegiate Communities’ studio and one-bedroom apartments to avoid roommates.
Gast and other companies cited a broad drop in demand for units from previous years. Only 70% of CC’s units are being leased ahead of the next academic year, Gast said, whereas occupancy is usually full.
“Purdue student housing is always an early market, but this year students are waiting to hear about classes and online schooling before making a decision,” he said.
Zufall said that while the difference wasn’t drastic, the number of renters is lower than it was before the pandemic.
“We’re seeing a steady increase as we get closer to the end of the semester, but it’s not as high as it usually is,” Zufall said.
On Feb. 11, Purdue President Mitch Daniels delivered an address to students informing them of the University’s intent to resume a full residential experience this fall. The traditional fall calendar has been set, but “if conditions change and we need to pivot to a different calendar, we will,” a press release from Daniels states.
The drop in students opting to rent has prompted leasing agents to offer incentives and concessions to persuade prospective tenants.
Gast said Collegiate Communities had, among other offers, a promotion that included a $20 Amazon gift card merely for taking a tour of one of its locations.