The France A. Córdova Recreational Sports Center is set to open in July, pending approval by the Protect Purdue Implementation team.
“While we do not have a reopening date set, our team is working behind the scenes on building details and safety measures that will keep our students, staff and members safe,” Michael Warren, the director of recreation and wellness, said Friday afternoon.
This update comes a few days after most gyms in Indiana were allowed to open up, with restrictions.
A reminder included in the update was that all memberships and services that were affected by the closure will continue to receive an extension for the amount of lost days.
Until the official opening of the Co-Rec, Warren encourages members to participate in the virtual rec-well offerings online.