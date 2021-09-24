Vaccination rates have continued to climb throughout campus, and the overall campus positivity rate for COVID-19 this fall semester is 1.29%, Purdue reported Friday morning.
Nearly 47,000 members, or 85%, of the Purdue community of 55,430 have documented their status as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, ranking among the top 2% most-vaccinated areas in Indiana, the release states.
The overall vaccination rate is now 85% for students, 93% for faculty members and 81% for staff, the release said. Of students living in University Residences, the rate has reached 90%, and both those in congregate housing and living off campus sit at 82%.
As vaccination rates raise, case numbers are remaining low. The 1.29% overall COVID-19 positivity rate is based on 30,000 tests given, and according to the release, 99% of those who test positive are either asymptomatic or have very mild, mild or moderate symptoms.
As of Friday, of the 27 Purdue students who faced suspension for missing three surveillance testing appointments, 18 have agreed to work with the office of the dean of students and its diversion program to formally restore their academic status. One student has left Purdue, and eight have been issued letters of suspension, the release said.
“As the weather changes and we move more back indoors, our entire Boilermaker community must continue to pay attention to our role in protecting Purdue, each other and ourselves,” Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy and leader of the Protect Purdue Health Monitoring and Surveillance team, said in the release. “If we need to, we will adjust our Protect Purdue protocols. But for now, they are working."