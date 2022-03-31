Siblings Ricardo Torreblanca and Paola Torreblanca-Fischer are suing Purdue for allegedly breaching a verbal contract to pay them what would amount to at least $1,364,705.
Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin told the Torreblancas' and Purdue's attorneys at a Thursday morning hearing that he would take the weekend to come to a decision of whether to allow the Torreblancas to withhold six audio recordings they have with multiple Purdue administrators until after the deposition.
The Torreblancas are the owners of the non-profit CORE Foundation and ALNICO, both started to facilitate connections the siblings created between Purdue researchers and administration and Peruvian university and government officials to pilot their "vision of bringing economic development to Latin America," the lawsuit filed December 2020 reads.
The siblings started the CORE Foundation in 2015, and they began working with Purdue after they met with veterinary medicine department faculty to discuss the Torreblancas' "Esperanza" project, which would create a research program in Peru to lower the alpaca mortality rate in rural communities.
They signed a memorandum of understanding with Tomas Diaz de la Rubia, chief scientist and executive director of Discovery Park, in November 2016 establishing the relationship between CORE and Purdue to "facilitate the launching of educational and research cooperation activities and the development of contacts between staff of the two institutions to pursue mutually cooperative activities."
The Torreblancas made their first trip to Peru that same month, according to the lawsuit. There they met with National University of San Arequipa administration and the governor of the Arequipa region of Peru.
By the end of the trip, they had established the "NEXUS Project," a research alliance between Purdue and UNSA modeled off of Discovery Park to focus on "areas of food security and safety, water and air quality, energy efficiency, soil health and productivity, social conflict identification and resolution models and holistic watershed management."
After that, they reportedly made several trips back and forth between Purdue and Peru between November 2016 to January 2018 to network with Peruvian and American government officials and Purdue and UNSA administrators. They even went to Toronto once for a meeting with the Peruvian vice president, ministers, a commissioners and the ambassador to Canada.
The siblings met with Cliff Wojtalewicz, the director of operations and administration of Discovery Park, and Diaz in June 2017 after a trip to Peru to talk about setting up a for-profit company, as opposed to their existing non-profit CORE Foundation because "Purdue couldn't pay a (non-profit) company, but they could pay a for-profit company for the services provided by the (Torreblancas)," Diaz and Wojtalewicz reportedly told them.
The suggestion came when a potential $51 million project was proposed during the June 2017 trip and Diaz said the for-profit company, which the siblings founded and named ALNICO LLC, would allow Purdue to pay them.
President of UNSA Rohel Sanchez presented the project to the Congress of Peru and the presidents of all national universities of Peru in October 2017, after which General Consulate of Peru in Chicago Luis Chuquihuara sent a letter to Purdue president Mitch Daniels and Diaz in December 2017 saying he wanted to be part of the collaboration, according to the lawsuit.
Wojtalewicz told the siblings in an August 30 meeting that they would be given, through ALNICO, 10% commission for their consultation work on every NEXUS project UNSA paid Purdue for, the lawsuit reads, but since the first project deal wouldn't happen until a few months later, he said Purdue could pay them $2,000 for each of the three months while they waited on the project approvals.
The Torreblancas reportedly followed up with Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences professor Timothy Filley in January 2018 about signing a written contract with those terms. The lawsuit said he responded that a contract would be coming soon.
The lawsuit then cites the Purdue Honor Pledge, and said despite pledging "to be honest and true in all that (he) does," Filley responded six weeks later with questions from Purdue lawyers about ALNICO instead of a contract.
The Torreblancas continued working for the UNSA NEXUS Project and got an email from Diaz in March 2018 saying that, "We have lift off!" Funds for the first project had come in, he reportedly said in the email, and there would be a kick-off celebration on April 9, 2018. The Torreblancas were credited and thanked in both that email and in the celebration.
When Torreblanca-Fischer reportedly approached both Wojtalewicz and Donna Brown, assistant director for financial affairs for Discovery Park, at the celebration about signing a contract, at the celebration about signing a contract, Wojtalewicz said he would talk to Diaz and Brown later said Wojtalewicz would take care of it.
Ricardo Torreblanca sent Diaz an email April 12, 2018, and Diaz responded by denying that Purdue would pay the Torreblancas a 10% commission on each project, the lawsuit reads.
"As I have already told you, a 10% commission on each project is not going to happen," he reportedly said in the email. "It's simply not negotiable, and the university will never agree to it."
The Torreblancas contacted Debra Hula, the post award manager for the prime UNSA-NEXUS award, and Benjamin Terhune, the assistant director of contract management, in May 2018 asking about what happened, but both responded denying to comment, according to the lawsuit.
Purdue has denied all of the allegations made in the lawsuit.
The siblings' lawyer, Terry Noffsinger, said they still live and work in Tippecanoe County. Paola Torreblanca's LinkedIn page shows she's still the president of ALNICO, and Ricardo Torreblanca's said he's still the president of the CORE Foundation, headquartered in Seng-Liang Wang Hall.
Noffsinger argued in court on Thursday that the six audio recordings Torreblana-Fischer took on her cell phone in conversations with Diaz, Wojtalewicz, Brown, Terhune an other Purdue employees shouldn't be shared with Purdue's attorneys as evidence before any depositions because it would allow their witnesses to "tailor" their testimonies.
Stupich said the audio recordings contain conversations about the verbal contract, and since written contracts are always shared with the defense as evidence, the recordings are no different. He added that most of the witnesses will have foggy memories of these conversations since some of them date back as far as five year ago, so they need the recordings to refresh their memories.
Persin told the attorneys he was worried that making the recordings available during or after the first round of depositions would lead to a second round, which would be time and cost intensive. Even though it would normally be common practice to share this sort of evidence, he said he understood the Torreblancas' concerns and recognized this was an "interesting issue."
The jury trial for the case is set for Feb. 28.