Purdue police arrested a man after he allegedly physically assaulted a female Monday night.
Bradley Beene, 32, of Cleveland, Texas, was reported to have choked and body slammed a female in the parking lot of the Purdue Football Performance Complex. Beene and the female then entered a green taxi and left the parking lot.
PUPD officers then caught up with Beene between University and 6th streets, according to police reports. Beene was detained, and medics were called for the victim, who had a laceration to her forehead.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said the altercation was a result of a domestic dispute.
Beene was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, battery resulting in bodily injury and strangulation. But the prosecutor on Wednesday afternoon formally charged him with four charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He was in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon on $500 bond.