An employee at Mad Mushroom Pizza has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a tweet from the restaurant on Sunday.
“In the spirit of transparency, we sadly announce that we have had a team member who has tested positive for Covid-19,” the tweet reads.
Owner Dave Sommers said during a phone call that the infected employee last worked on Thursday. The restaurant closed Sunday, with plans to contact the Tippecanoe County Health Department when its employees return to work Monday, to determine when it can reopen safely, Sommers said.
He said he would not know a specific reopening date until he conferred with county health officials.
The health department did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment Sunday afternoon.
“We plan to reopen when we can have full staff operating,” Wheeler said. The pizza shop will reopen only after all employees who came into contact with the individual test negative, he added.
He said the restaurant is working to conduct contact tracing for employees who may have been exposed to the virus. He has already contacted all employees who may be at risk, Sommers said.
A statement attached to the initial tweet states that the restaurant has adhered to health guidelines and monitored the health of its employees. None have shown symptoms so far, according to the statement.
With students flooding to campus as they prepare for classes to begin Monday, Mad Mushroom has had an increase in business over the past week. Wait times outside the restaurant exceeded an hour on Saturday, according to a student in line that day.
This was amplified by the fact that team leaders for Boiler Gold Rush, who were responsible for monitoring large groups of freshmen, were reportedly given vouchers for an order of free extra-large cheesestix from Mad Mushroom.
Dan Carpenter, director of student success, could not immediately be reached Sunday afternoon for comment on how many of these coupons were distributed, or what day they were given to students.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.