Leroy Keyes' memorial service has been moved to the Mollenkopf Indoor Facility, Purdue Athletics confirmed Friday afternoon.
Despite the change in location, the public viewing will still take place at the original planned time from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Members of the public will be able to access Mollenkopf by a door on the east side of the building, per an Athletics statement.
The change was likely made because of the chance of inclement weather on Saturday. The National Weather Service estimates an 80% chance of rain as of Friday afternoon.
The private service celebrating his life will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.