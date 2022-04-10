The cheerful sounds of choirs rang through the Mars Theater Friday night as the Lafayette Urban Ministry celebrated its 50th anniversary.
LUM is an organization of over 40 churches that focuses on providing Lafayette and West Lafayette with a social safety net. The organization offers everything from homeless shelter, immigration consultations and toy drives, according to their website.
“I want to say on behalf of the 40 member churches of LUM, thank you,” said Reverend Dr. Gladys Nwabah of the Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church. “Thank you for all the time and effort you have put in making West Lafayette a better place.”
Executive Director of LUM, West Tillet, led the audience in an activity to demonstrate how much LUM had grown.
“I want to walk back in time,” Tillet said. “I want all of you to remain standing and listen for the time you first volunteered to sit down.”
Counting down the decades, the full capacity crowd began sitting rapidly. By the time he reached 1972, the year LUM was founded, only three people remained in the crowd. Tillet gave the volunteers a round of applause.
In between the presentation, video interludes of various local officials congratulating LUM on their 50th anniversary played, including one by West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis.
“I’m John Dennis, the take off your mask man, and I want to take the opportunity to wish LUM a happy 50th birthday,” Dennis said in the video.
Tillet added that in the future they could see programs being cut in order to focus on programs that are more effective.
“Our ministry is not afraid to stop doing things,” Tillet said. “We don’t do clothing anymore because that was a bit part of Obamacare, the ministry saw that there were others who could fulfill the same need and do it better than us so we decided to focus on what we’re strong at.”
The night ended with a final performance by the LUM Choir.
“The LUM Choir kicked off the evening calling us to justice, joy, and hope in perfect harmony.” Tillet said. “The LUM Choir will close off the evening calling us to peace. Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with each one of us.”