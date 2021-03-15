Entrepreneur and niece of vice president Kamala Harris, Meena Harris addressed students virtually Monday night.
Purdue student Government hosted the talk to provide students with a perspective not often represented by speakers that come to campus, PSG president Assata Gilmore said.
Harris focused on the importance of students being honest with themselves about their goals and getting what they want out of experiences, not necessarily what they are told they should take from it.
“I did not go to class very often,” Harris said. “My passions were pulling me in different directions, and I kind of just went with the flow.”
She later laughed and clarified that she was not telling students to skip class, but to approach college in a way that works for them and forge their career path on their own terms.
The two best things students can do to have an impact in issues they care about, Harris said, are to speak up and organize.
“Coming out of this, please don’t tell people I told you not to go to class. If you want to tell them that I told you to organize, I’m happy for that to be the big message that you take away.”
Harris, the founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign, explained her role as an activist and how students can get involved with issues that matter to them.
Phenomenal sells t-shirts raising awareness on political issues and donates proceeds to organizations that advocate for those issues, Harris said.
The organization, which started as a small side hustle selling one t-shirt while she worked at a law firm has grown into
One t-shirt Harris sells says “Phenomenally Asian,” in bold white text.
“Asians around the world are experiencing racism in the wake of the Coronavirus, and hatred and violence are only encouraged when people in positions of power use racist rhetoric like ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Kung-Flu.’” Let's call it for what it is: a global pandemic,” the website reads.
Proceeds for the product benefit the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, according to the website.
When Gilmore mentioned that she is the first Black woman to serve as PSG president, Harris scrunched up her face and paused.
“On the one hand, wow, amazing. I’m even more inspired by you,” Harris said. “But also, how embarrassing, the fact that it has taken this long.”