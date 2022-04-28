There are now two Daddy Danielses in this world — but only one of them is human.
Students in an agricultural and biological engineering class said they named a bacteriophage they discovered after Purdue President Mitch Daniels.
Bacteriophages are a type of virus that destroys bacteria cells by infecting them and reproducing inside them. Bacteriophages can help treat bacterial infections in humans that have become resistant to antibiotics, according to a Purdue press release.
The ABE class comes in two parts, ABE 226 and 227, both titled Biotechnology Laboratory. The classes have focused on phage research for more than a decade.
The main focus of the class involves collecting soil samples from a local location, then isolating the phages and analyzing them.
The DaddyDaniels phage was found in a soil sample at Fowler Hall in fall 2020 by Alyssa Easton, a senior in the College of Engineering, according to one of her former research teammates, Benjamin Burns, a senior in the College of Engineering.
The group, including Burns and Ekta Singh, among 10 to 12 other students, formally presented their research to Daniels in Hovde Hall earlier this month.
Research on the DaddyDaniels phage ended late last year, but the topic resurfaced after the news reached Daniels two months ago.
Singh, a senior in the College of Engineering, said Daniels found out about this research through Jenna Rickus, vice provost for teaching and learning and a professor of agricultural and biological engineering.
Singh said she wanted to be a part of Rickus’ research lab and sent in her resume through email. Rickus responded to Singh after she noticed the “DaddyDaniels” phage mentioned in her research experiences and then told Daniels.
Daniels’ secretary reached out to Singh with a PDF of Daniels’ statement.
“I’m thrilled, excited and honored that you named your bacteriophage ‘DaddyDaniels’, and I couldn’t be more proud,” he said in the letter. “In my last job, I had some animals (a pig, a few cows and a dozen or so chickens) and the occasional building named after me, but it has always been my secret ambition to have a virus as my namesake.”
Daniels ended the letter with an invitation for the group to present their research, and they did so a month later.
Burns said Daniels enjoyed their presentation and came prepared with a lot of technical questions.
“I just think that it was a very interactive conversation,” Burns said. “It wasn’t just us talking to him. (Daniels) was actively asking questions to us during our presentation.”
After the presentation, Burns said the team gave Daniels a fun certificate to congratulate him on fake fatherhood.
Singh said it had the words “Congrats, it’s a phage” on it. Daniels was also “really nice about (the certificate),” Burns said.
Both Burns and Singh said they had fulfilling experiences being students in this class and became part of the leadership team for the class.
“It really helps us get acquainted as upperclassmen with sophomores who are just starting into this major,” Singh said. “And so when they’re just running into this major, this is their first real introduction to research.”
Singh said bacteriophage has “real applications” in medicine, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They’re thinking about bacteriophage to be a part of (the COVID-19 vaccine) as well,” she said. “All of this is going towards applications that we can apply these bacteriophages to. So it’s gonna go to a real purpose.”
Burns gave professor Kari Clase credit for “working incredibly hard” and providing research opportunities for students.
“We’re happy for the recognition,” he said. “We don’t expect anything more, and we just want Dr. Clase to be recognized and applauded.”