Purdue’s new LGBTQ+ center will open its doors in Hicks Undergraduate Library next semester.
Following its tenth anniversary on campus, the center will move from its old location in Schleman Hall and hold a grand opening in “probably the third week of January,” director Lowell Kane told Purdue Student Government Wednesday night.
The center will be just under 4,000 square feet, about three times larger than the old center. Kane said it will be “amongst the largest in the country,” in square footage.
The new center will feature a kitchen, excluding a stove for fear of underground fires, a presentation space that can fit up to 60 chairs, four individual offices, an art collection and more, Kane said.
The old center will close on Dec. 12 to allow for equipment and other property to be moved to the new location. Kane said the new center has been in planning for the past 18 months.