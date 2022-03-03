Purdue’s Period Project made “period packs” full of feminine hygiene products for homeless people in the Greater Lafayette area, while screening the movie “Legally Blonde” at WALC on Tuesday.
The Period Project provides free feminine hygiene products on campus and holds information nights on topics such as abortion and birth control, said Abby McClellan, a club member and a sophomore in the College of Education.
These “period packs” consisted of tampons, a maxi pad, a liner and a regular sized pad.
Mckena Garcia, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said she thought the event was important because it allows people who don’t have access to high-quality feminine hygiene products to get them.
“None of this is free,” Garcia said. “It’s a necessity.”
The packs will be put to use at LTHC Homeless Services, a housing center that offers support services for homeless people so that they have access to showers, soap, towels, toothbrushes, laundry machines, cell phones and even meals three times a day, according to the housing center’s website.
Maddie Morton, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, and the director of public relations for the project, said the kits were full of loose products that had been donated by students in 2021.
“We got a lot of loose product donations,” Morton said. “(Because LTHC) doesn’t accept individual, loose products.
“They only accept unopened products. But, they do accept period kits. We just put loose products in baggies and they accept those.”
These kits have enough materials for one menstrual cycle, Morton said, and will be placed at the entrance of the LTHC so people can go in and grab them when needed.
When asked about how students can get involved, Morton said students can attend their meetings every other Tuesday, normally at WALC. Additionally, she said people can make monetary donations or drop off menstrual products at Krach Leadership Center on the second floor. Morton said the drop off can be identified by a large mannequin that is placed by the drop off area.
“We always take donations, that’s super helpful,” Morton said. “Even if it’s just left over pads (you) don’t use, just throw them on the desk.”