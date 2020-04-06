Purdue's president from 1983 to 2000, Steven Beering, has died, per a Purdue News press release.
“The terrible tyranny that brought about World War II bestowed an unintended blessing on Indiana, Purdue University and America when it sent the family of a young Steve Beering to our country,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the release. “His 18-year leadership of our institution was but one chapter in an epic life of serial achievement. He and Jane will rest together on our campus’s Slayter Hill, and forever in our memories and in the annals of the greatest Boilermakers.”
Beering's name at the time of his retirement appeared on the diplomas of over half all living alumni, according to the release.
The former Purdue president came to the University after working as dean of Indiana University's School of Medicine. Prior to that, he had served for 12 years in the Air Force, and become an advisor to the U.S. surgeon general and a medical consultant to NASA. There he was a consultant to the United States' first astronauts and President Dwight Eisenhower.
After working at Purdue, Beering went on to serve at and eventually lead the National Science Board.
In March 2015, Beering's wife, Jane Beering, died at age 81. Beering is survived by several children and grandchildren, many of whom are Purdue alumni.
There will be no immediate funeral services due to COVID-19, according to the release. It notes that a celebration of life is planned in the future when possible.
Contributions to the Beering Scholars program can be sent to the Purdue Foundation, 403 W. Wood St., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2007. Checks should be made out to the Purdue Foundation, and with a the memo line reading "Beering Scholars in memory of Steve Beering."