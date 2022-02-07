Conversion Therapy
Councilor David Sanders and James Blanco withdrew a bill that would ban conversion therapy after West Lafayette religious organizations threatened to sue the city.
“We've been persuaded of the necessity to spare the city the expense of defending against a lawsuit that would seek to overturn a law that protects minors from physical or psychological harm,” Sanders said.
Instead, the council passed an ordinance sponsored by councilor Peter Bunder that condemns conversion therapy and encourages the Indiana state legislature to ban it.
“This is our expressing our concerns about conversion therapy and hoping that the state will at some point join with 20 other states to address the issue,” Bunder said.
The ordinance passed 8-1.
Sanders proposed the now-withdrawn ban in December, and it was amended over the last two months to specify the definition of conversion therapy.
The amended ordinance would have banned unlicensed conversion therapy that causes physical or psychological harm to a minor, Sanders said.
“This ordinance shall be enforced upon complaint by a minor who has experienced physical or psychological harm through conversion therapy or upon complaints by parent, legal guardian, guardian or de facto custody of such a minor,” the ordinance read.
Religious leaders from Faith Baptist Church and Faith Biblical Counseling Ministries publicly opposed the bill.
Many of its critics “stuck to a script with a false narrative about a threat to free speech,” while some expressed direct homophobia, Sanders said.
When Sanders, who is Jewish, attempted to discuss the ordinance with religious officials, they responded with anti-Semitism, he said.
He said one of the pastors emailed him and said that people would suffer for the ordinance.
“If the God of the Tanakh and the Jews is real, he is able to turn the tables on you and your faith because of your actions of harm to conservative Judaism and Christianity. History shows that the masses turn quickly against the Jews and their practices and that God has used the (gentile) to do so.”
Sanders said the pastor later requested to meet with him to discuss the ordinance.
“The major objective of the meeting — he was carrying the Bible — was his attempt to practice conversion therapy on me,” Sanders said. “When I confronted him with the question about whether he was trying to convert me to Christianity, he responded, in essence, that whenever he meets a Jew, he feels an imperative to convert him.”
Sanders received support for the ordinance from members of the LGBTQ community and people who underwent conversion therapy.
One message sent to Sanders details a constituent’s experience with conversion therapy at Faith Baptist Church.
“I was forced to divulge any and all sexual thoughts and keep them in a journal,” it read. “I was also interrogated about my masturbation habits, and the sexual fantasies that accompany them. Both of this was performed by an unlicensed therapist and observed by three therapists in training.”
Vacated Land
The city council passed a petition from Purdue Research Foundation and the Purdue trustees to let go of a portion of McCormick Road and State Road 526 that lies between Third Street and McCutcheon Drive.
PRF plans to use the land to construct housing for Purdue students and staff, according to the filed petition.
The ordinance passed unanimously.
Business Tax
The council unanimously passed an ordinance sponsored by Sanders that opposes the Indiana state legislature to reduce tax on business’ personal property.
The tax cut has two effects.
“Number one, it would severely hamper local governments and their ability to raise revenue to conduct city responsibility,” Sanders said. “The second thing is that in the near term, there would be a shift in the property tax burden from businesses to individuals.”
Sanders said he hopes the ordinance can serve as an example to other Indiana cities.
“These resolutions can make a difference, and they do make a difference,” he said. “Speaking out for the local government to the state makes a difference at the state level.”
Addition to Historic District
A new historic district will be constructed at 1515 Northwestern Ave. The house is a two-story home within two blocks of Ross-Ade.
The property itself is over 100 years old, Commission Administrator Jen Van Schuyver said.
“(The house) contains several unique character-defining features including cedar shake shingles and siding, arch molding over the door and arched transom windows.”
It resides right outside the historic district, however as of Monday’s meeting, it will reside within the district's parameters. The owner was present at the meeting but didn’t comment. This ordinance passed with an 8-1 majority.