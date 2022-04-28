Testimony in two ongoing civil lawsuits involving Purdue professors describe a nuclear engineering department rife with sexism, racism and infighting; one professor calls the dysfunction “a dumpster fire.”
Former professor Tatyana Sizyuk filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in 2020 against Purdue and two nuclear engineering professors for denying her tenure in 2019 — effectively firing her in May 2021 — because she is a white woman.
Sizyuk, who was born in Belarus and earned her doctorate from a Polish university while working at Purdue, began work at Purdue as a research scientist in 2007 and became an assistant professor on track for tenure in 2014, court documents state.
The two defendants in the potential violation of Title XII of the Civil Rights Act are both Asian men. Seungjin Kim heads the department of nuclear engineering, and Mamoru Ishii is a tenured professor who has “yielded substantial influence and power over the Nuclear Engineering Primary Tenure Committee,” according to the lawsuit.
Sizyuk and several colleagues submitted a complaint in January 2019 that accused the department’s leadership of discrimination and bias. The complaint prompted a survey sent to nuclear engineering faculty that revealed “the lowest rated working atmosphere in the history of the School of Nuclear Engineering,” according to the documents.
Recently filed affidavits in the case describe the tenure process and power dynamics in effect at the time, with some staff members choosing sides between warring factions.
A second lawsuit
Professor Ahmed Hassanein, the head of the School of Nuclear Engineering from 2009 to 2015, filed a defamation lawsuit against Ishii in Tippecanoe Circuit Court in April 2020, alleging that Ishii “had made accusations that attacked and called into question Mr. Hassanein’s credibility.”
Hassanein alleges he lost research funding and staffing, was removed from university committees and was no longer considered for professional awards because Ishii told other Purdue employees that he was unethical and unprofessional, alleging misdeeds that included misappropriating the department’s money.
Aeronautics professor Tom Shih said in an affidavit that when he wanted to hire Hassanein into his department, three faculty members voted against the hiring. When he asked why, “they said (nuclear engineering) hates him and that he has done terrible things.” Ishii, they said, had told them so.
In his filed response to that lawsuit, Ishii acknowledged that Hassanein had been accused of several bad acts and that he told others in the department about them, but he denied defaming Hassanein.
If a settlement isn’t reached in that case, a jury trial is scheduled for March 2023.
The rancor between Hassanein — who was Sizyuk’s mentor — and Ishii also plays out in Sizyuk’s federal suit.
Hassanein said Ishii, who was born in Tokyo, repeated the phrases “Whites are lazy” and “Women are stupid” several times over the years, in front of students and other professors.
“And he used the same words ‘Whites are lazy,’ the same phrase each time?” Hassanein was asked in a deposition.
“Yes,” Hassanein replied. “He said just to hire Chinese student(s).”
He also named one female professor, whom Ishii had claimed was hired merely because she was a woman, who left “because of hostilities.”
Professor Allen Garner described the factions in the School of Nuclear Engineering in a deposition from last year:
“One side is more related, I would say, to Dr. Ishii, and then you have the other side, which is basically everyone else. So it mainly seems to fall as far as when people joined Purdue. A lot of the more senior-experienced folks are on one side, and the newer folks tend to be on the other side.”
Garner, who said he voted in favor of tenure for Sizyuk, said her independence from Hassanein, her mentor, was a key part of the debate. Garner said he thought she had showed a growing independence: she had brought in research money, she was a strong teacher and she had already graduated at least one doctoral student.
Garner told an investigator that he heard, related to the case of a white man also denied tenure, “Ishii does not like to have American students, because he claims they do not work hard enough.”
‘A dumpster fire of a department’
Professor Janelle Wharry said she spoke with Kim, a former protege of Ishii, during his first week as a department head about some classes that Sizyuk had previously taught, telling Wharry, “Don’t worry about Dr. Sizyuk, because she will never get tenure in this department.”
Wharry said in a deposition that she believed Kim “had a priority of getting rid of Dr. Sizyuk.”
Asked why she believed that, she replied, “Pardon the expression, but in your first week of taking over a dumpster fire of a department, is that really the highest thing on your priority list that you’d mention to an untenured assistant professor?”
She said that, in the fall of 2017, Ishii was removed from at least one search committee after he left a Purdue training on unconscious bias.
Wharry recalled one instance of Ishii insisting she be the one to take notes during a search committee meeting composed of her and four men of color. In the deposition, she also described overhearing Ishii “threatening” another professor to vote against her in her own tenure case and that of another white person that day in October 2018.
Both of them, “and our students, are all stupid, lazy Americans,” she said she heard him say while he was in the office next to hers in the old engineering building.
Students also told her they had heard Ishii make racist comments, Wharry said in the deposition.
“He only likes to work with Asian students because American students work 20 hours a week, but Asian students work 20 hours a day,” she said. “American students just aren’t as smart as Asian students and not as good at math as Asian students.”
After she was denied tenure in nuclear engineering, Wharry submitted an Office of Institutional Equity complaint in January 2019.
She became a tenured associate professor in the School of Materials Engineering after she transferred there on Jan. 1, 2020.
‘I’ve tried to stay as far away as possible’
Nuclear engineering professor Rusi Taleyarkhan, who was born in India, voted to award Sizyuk tenure in what is otherwise a secret discussion and vote.
Taleyarkhan testified in a June 2021 deposition that he often heard Ishii make denigrating remarks about female staff members and those from other countries, including himself, during conversations about hiring and awarding tenure.
“On multiple occasions I’ve interacted with Dr. Ishii over lunch or such areas,” the professor said. “There have been statements made about what people of different origin, white students, people of Caucasian race as being lazy, inappropriate for the task, and — it’s difficult for me to talk like this about a fellow faculty member. But after my initial interactions with him, I have avoided interacting with him on a one-on-one basis here after I joined the university, and I saw evidence of significant bias against certain people here.”
Wharry was just one example.
“Despite her having an extremely stellar record of accomplishment,” Taleyarkhan said, “(Ishii) would deliberately say, ‘OK, she’s not ready.’”
Hassanein also blames Kim for adding to the culture.
“For example, all seven promotion cases that were debated during his term as head were denied because all of them were white (five) or women (two),” he wrote a declaration in the federal case filed last month. “Dr. Kim is a former student of Dr. Ishii, and he feels that Dr. Ishii is behind the decision of hiring him as head. Therefore, Dr. Kim always listens to his demands.”
‘A strong, outsized influence’
Nine staff members submitted a vote of no confidence in Kim to Dean Mung Chiang and Provost Jay Akridge in January 2019, citing discrimination and “domination of faculty,” misappropriation of resources and “creating a climate of fear and retribution,” among other things. Among those who signed it were Sizyuk, Hassanein, Garner, Taleyarkhan and Wharry.
It’s unclear what changes might have been made since. Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty didn’t respond to email requests for comment.
In responses as part of the court cases, Purdue, Ishii and Kim have generally denied the allegations.
A senior researcher in the nuclear engineering department, Jeffrey Brooks, wrote a declaration in 2020 in Sizyuk’s defense as part of her lawsuit. The document was filed last month. In it, Brooks wrote of Sizyuk’s high qualifications for tenure. He blamed Ishii for the outcome.
“I have observed that Dr. Mamoru Ishii has a strong, outsized influence on employment decisions at Purdue Nuclear Engineering,” he wrote, describing anti-female remarks and actions.
An academic advisor in the engineering school, Chrystal Randler, wrote of her observations of her time there, from 2006 to 2016. She described a hostile environment for women and non-Asians. In the document that’s dated January 2021, she said moving to another Purdue department was eye-opening to the vitriol she had left.
“Politics at SNE drive almost every action and interaction. The hatred the faculty have for one another prevents them from collaborating or making decisions that put the students first,” wrote Randler, who is no longer listed in the Purdue directory. “The aim of any decision is to somehow hurt another faculty member. They will openly disparage each other and staff in front of students to gain a ‘following.’”
She, too, described Ishii’s control over the nuclear engineering department, despite the fact that he worked fewer days and taught fewer classes.
Ishii did not use a computer, she said, relying on students to read and write his emails, part of “an outdated mindset and an inflexibility.”
“And, while I know that deference to authority or experience is an expected practice in Japanese culture,” she wrote, “this seemed to be taken to the extreme when Dr. Ishii would have other adults carry his umbrella when it rained.”