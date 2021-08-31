Purdue's dining courts have changed drastically from how they were last year regarding COPVID-19, but one change is indicative of a whole other issue: the use of paper plates.
In previous years, students used cutlery and plates that dining staff washed and returned to lines for more students to use. However, due to Purdue Dining’s lack of staff, paper places replace the washable ones.
“Sometimes, you’ll come in, and we’ll have real bowls and real plates, and sometimes we’ll go to paper,” Nunnally said. “We honestly just need more students. Until more students want to work, this is how we can help our staff so they don’t have to be in the dish room and can help service students.”
“We’re hoping this is only for the first few weeks of school, but it does really take a few weeks for students to be comfortable with their schedule and realize, ‘Hey, I can work, and this will be a good place to work.’”
On days where dining courts have enough workers to wash dishes, plastic plates and bowls are used, but on days with low staff, only paper plates and bowls will be available.
“This is the simplest way to not make the staff who come here feel overworked or that they need to be doing too many things,” Nunnally said. “Obviously, food is the number one priority, so we don’t want to take away staff from making and preparing the food.”
Because of the world-wide labor shortage, getting paper plates is just as difficult and costly as getting student employees, Powell said.
Purdue Dining has been trying to recruit student employees through advertising attempts, like setting up booths in residence halls, on academic camps and at job fairs. They have even started asking students standing in lines at dining courts and advertising on paper plates.
“Paper plates are hung, and it says ‘We don’t like paper plates either. Come work for us!’ Someone complained, saying ‘We don’t want paper.’ Well, neither do we. If you come work for us, we won’t need to anymore,” Nunnally said.
Purdue Dining gave out thousands of cold water bottles while students moved in to advertise to them and their families that dining courts are hiring.
“We talked about our experiences in dining, perks like getting a free meal, building community, making friends and learning leadership,” Nunnally said.
Despite the setbacks of lacking staff and using paper plates, Purdue Dining directors are pleased with the dining courts returning to self-service.
“We are just so happy and excited that we all get to dine in. We get to allow communication and relationship-building again in social circles because it is such an important part of the academic experience and that we get to be a part of that,” Powell said.
“Seeing students smiling with their friends and laughing again just feels good,” Winkeler said.
Buffet-style serving is back in the dining courts.
With new COVID-19 regulations for dining courts in place, Purdue Dining directors shared how changes improve student dining experience.
“We’ve gone back to normal service, and we’ve moved to 99 percent capacity, so it’s been a really positive experience that people can make their own (plates),” Cara Powell, director of Dining, Business Systems and Culinary, said. “It really reduces the amount of food wasted. Last year, we wanted to make sure people had enough, but now you get to self-mitigate that, and it has an impact on how much food is wasted.”
Officials said there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the return of self-service dining.
“Everybody is so excited to be back with their friends and eating together,” Azrielle Nunnally, director of Dining Operations, said.
Students who were at the modified dining courts last year have expressed positivity towards the new changes.
“Last year, I didn’t enjoy getting one takeout container because you couldn’t get as much as you wanted, and it was a hassle to choose the takeout option,” Emery Frey, a sophomore in the College of Pharmacy, said. “As for sitting in, it is pretty nice to be able to get a lot of food. I think it’s nice you can still have the option to take out or sit in, though.”
Freshmen also have shown their appreciation for the variety.
“I really like the dining courts because they are all a little different, so there is lots of variety,” first year engineering student Jenna Schutt said. “I also really like buffet style because I can choose what I want. Sometimes, I just want the entree from one section and the sides from a different section, so it’s nice to mix and match.”
Others said consistency is a benefit as well.
“I love that there’s always at least one thing I know I’ll like, and they have a great selection every day,” Leah Davids, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, said.
Dining courts have also returned to the social environment they were in years passed.
“I like being able to go and sit in the dining hall because it’s like a built-in study break,” Schutt said. “It’s really nice to chat with people I haven’t seen all day.”
Besides the return of normal serving stations, new specialty stations geared towards students with food allergies as well as vegan and vegetarian students are at every dining court.
“We have by-request items like gluten-free bread, cookies and buns, vegan cheese and seed butters for students with allergies,” Molly Winkeler, the registered dietitian for Purdue Dining and Culinary, said.
Students can ask any Purdue Dining worker or supervisor for these items. Allergen-free items available are listed on the Purdue Dining app.
For students with stricter dietary restrictions who may need extra help or special preparation for their meals, Purdue Dining offers a service called Purple Diamond, a specialty menu that is designed to meet specific dietary restriction needs.
Students may submit documentation of their dietary restrictions and additional dining needs through the Disability Resource Center. If approved for dietary accommodation, like thirteen students on campus already are, students have access to a specialty menu and may pre-order their meals specially prepared. These special options are only available at Earhart and Wiley dining courts.
Once they arrive, they walk to the purple diamond icon on the floor and their food will be ready. These students can also choose from foods available to all in the dining court to add to their meal.