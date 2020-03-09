Purdue has been awarded a $3.2 million grant from the National Institute of Health in order to continue and advance its research on microbacteria located in the lungs.
The grant is meant to enable five years of research. The money is subject to an annual report and depends on the progress of the research, said Qi (Tony) Zhou, an assistant professor in the College of Pharmacy and head of the research team.
Zhou said he hopes the research contributes to better treatment of viral infections. He referenced the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, which he called a “global pandemic.” He said his team of researchers is working with infectious disease doctors to determine more effective treatment methods.
The research is centered on treating pulmonary infections caused by bacteria found on the surface of the lungs.
Because most antiviral and antibacterial drugs are either injected or taken through pills, they have to flow through and then exit the bloodstream to contact the bacteria on the lungs’ surface. Zhou’s research will allow these drugs to be inhaled through a dry-powder inhaler. Similar to inhalers used by asthma patients, the dry powder version is easier to use and will allow medications to match the pace of bacteria when targeting the surface of the lungs.
“These days, more and more people would like to use the dry powder inhalers, because it’s much easier to use and it has much higher deliverance efficiency,” Zhou said. “They dissolve ... and also are active there to kill the bacteria locally.”
The Immunology and Infectious Diseases branch of NIH awarded the $3.2 million to the Purdue research team. The team has multiple partners around the world, including the Monash University of Australia. At Purdue, the research team has worked alongside the Purdue Research Foundation in order to file patents for their specific formulations.
“To me, (Zhou) is one of the most successful young (principle investigators) that I have ever known. He is highly ambitious, motivated, dedicated and highly determined towards his goal,” post-doctoral research associate Maizbha Uddin Ahmed said. “I wish to learn so many things from him.”
Ultimately, the researchers hope to take the product to the market. In order to allow patients access to this new type of drug delivery and specific medications, the team has to complete tests on animals before moving to clinical trials. The animal testing will begin within two years and finish within the span of the five year grant, according to Zhou.
“If the animal studies are positive, actually we are very optimistic about that,” Zhou said. “Also the NIH supports these kinds of clinical studies as well.”