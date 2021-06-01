Purdue Dining will return to buffet-style serving starting in the fall, per an email sent to residence hall students on Tuesday.
"Upon review and approval from the Protect Purdue medical advisory team, Purdue Dining & Culinary will be able to offer 'All You Care to Eat' service again in our dining courts starting at the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester," the email said.
A carryout service along with On-The-GO! meals will continue to be offered, per the email.
The email cited the availability of the vaccine and "continued vigilance" in allowing the dining courts to revert to its previous form.
"We decided to keep carryout and On-The-GO! options so that you can choose what you feel comfortable with and what best suits your needs," the email said. "In addition, meal swipes are accepted at several retail locations across campus, including Chick-fil-A, Jersey Mike’s, Panera, Qdoba and others. The Purdue Memorial Union also plans to reopen with new food offerings in January 2022, which will provide you additional options."
In addition to the change in serving style, the email also announced that meal plans will revert to the pre-pandemic offerings, which may be different from what students selected when signing their dining contract.
The changes are that the 15-meals-per-week plan has been changed back to 13, which was what was offered before the pandemic, and the 10-meal plan will go back to eight meals.
"If you wish to cancel your contract based on these changes, please contact the Central Assignments Office at (765) 494-1000 or send an email by Friday, June 11th, at 5 p.m. EST," the email said. "Meal plan changes can be made after you receive your housing assignment on or around July 23rd through Aug. 19th at 11:55 p.m. EST, without penalty."
Students had generally been complaining during the last academic year that they did not feel the dining services offered enough food or a variety of foods because of the pandemic dining changes.