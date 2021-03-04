For Purdue’s highest-paid professor, the joy of teaching has endured the fallout of COVID-19.
John McConnell, a finance professor in the Krannert School of Management, is teaching in his 44th year at Purdue. Though the past year represents only a fraction of his teaching experience, he said it was memorable for how severely the pandemic altered his teaching style.
“I will tell you that teaching in the fall semester during this episode was, for me, really tough,” McConnell said.
With only two-thirds of his MBA class learning in person, McConnell had to learn to support his remote students while balancing those who chose to come to the classroom.
“(The students) were very good about coming to class, attendance-wise,” McConnell said. “For me, learning to incorporate both sets of students in the class was a real struggle.”
Despite the disruption of the previous year, Krannert remains the college with the highest-paid faculty, followed by the College of Engineering.
McConnell earned $520,089 in 2020, while the highest-paid engineering faculty member was Rakesh Agrawal, the Winthrop E. Stone Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering, who earned $492,243.70.
The average salary — excluding Purdue Athletics’ top two paid coaches — among the top 100 employees paid by Purdue was about $348,000, approximately $170,000 less than McConnell’s salary. Additionally Mike Campion, the Herman C. Krannert Distinguished Professor of Management, was the lowest-paid Krannert professor on the list, earning $320,200.12.
Mara Faccio, the second-highest-paid faculty member in Krannert and a professor of management, also holds a chaired position as the Duke Realty Chair in Finance. Faccio declined to be interviewed for this story.
Throughout his time at Purdue, McConnell has dealt with thousands of students. And right now, he said he feels like student morale is at an all-time low due to a deflated college experience. He said he hasn’t been able to teach this round of students the way he wishes he could have.
“I have the sense that students were not as happy as they might have been if we were all in a classroom together,” McConnell said. “I certainly don’t blame them. I think from my perspective, I did not feel good about the teaching experience.
“I enjoyed the teaching, I just don’t feel that I was delivering the quality of education that I would like to deliver had I been more familiar with the technology.”
While the Krannert School of Management and other STEM schools dominate in the top 100 highest- paid Purdue employees, Exploratory Studies, College of Education and College of Veterinary Medicine are not represented by any faculty or executives.
Despite being the highest-paid professor, McConnell said he doesn’t do it for the money, but for the passion he has for his students.
“I just so enjoy being with students, being around students,” McConnell said. “I really enjoy interacting with students, and when alumni return to campus and happen to stop by. I enjoy being in the airport or being on an airplane and running into students that were in my class and having a chance to chat about what they’re doing in their careers.”