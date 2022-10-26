An 88-year-old who was honored as a top engineering alum in 1999 has died.
Jerry R. Kerr, of Lebanon, Indiana, died Friday, according to an obituary published this week.
He was born in Bloomington, Indiana, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse and Bloomington High School, the obituary said. He ran track and cross-country, wrestled and held a state record in the one-mile run.
Kerr would hitchhike home 5.5 miles every day, returning to work on the family farm to help support his family. According to the obituary, "The story goes, in 1952, Jerry and his friend were baling hay in the hot sun and decided to throw down their pitchforks and drive in Jerry's 1931 Chevy Coupe to enroll in Purdue University."
He was a member of Farmhouse Fraternity at Purdue, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
After college, he was called into the Army with the Corps of Engineers. After landing a job at Indianapolis Power and Light, he was recalled to the Army in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis, where he served as captain in the 82nd Airborne out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The family returned to Indiana in 1963, and Kerr began work for Huber, Hunt & Nichols, "working on many iconic buildings all over the country including Bank One Center (Salesforce), Merrill Lynch headquarters, Squibb Pharmaceuticals and the Superdome in Louisiana," according to the obituary. He retired from Hunt in 1997 and became a consultant for Kite Realty, instrumental in building the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.
He worked with Purdue engineering and management faculty in 1999 to develop a construction management business course that he taught for 10 years, the obituary said. The same year, he was awarded the Purdue School of engineering Alumni Achievement Award. Jerry and his late brother, Mike, "are honored on two overhead cranes for their contributions to the Civil Engineering Research Laboratory."
Survivors include his wife, Josephine, and four children. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary in Lebanon. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jerry R. Kerr Memorial Scholarship at the Lyles School of Civil Engineering, payable to the Purdue Foundation, Box 772401, Detroit MI 48277.