The walkway near Mechanical Engineering and the Engineering fountain was blocked off while a "suspicious package" was investigated this morning, causing students to take a detour to classes.
Witnesses nearby said the street was locked down a little after 11 a.m. while the package was retrieved. The box that was sitting there appeared to have rolled up tee shirts inside, according to bystanders.
An Exponent staff member who witnessed the incident said it looked like one of the bicycle officers pushed a student off a skateboard when he got to close to the area. The Exponent was unable to contact the student who was pushed.
Police have since cleared the scene, and students are walking through the area again.
While recording video of incident, The Exponent's Editor-in-Chief Joe Duhownik was grabbed by Officer Austin Argerbright and jerked away from the scene, saying he couldn't stand on the grass near the Engineering Fountain. The officer had approached Duhownik after what had appeared to be tee shirts were pulled from the package.