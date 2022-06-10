Purdue's Board of Trustees has approved the purchase of Aspire Apartments, an 831-bed housing complex in Discovery Park.
“There's obvious benefits versus building (a new housing complex),” trustee Chris Ruhl said at Friday morning's meeting. “One is that the cost to build right now would be substantially 20% (or) 25% higher than the purchase price. And obviously, if you build it, (it would) take two or three years versus we're going to have it this fall.”
The cost of the purchase was not specified during the discussion. Attempts to reach a Purdue official regarding the acquisition cost were not successful Friday.
The acquisition should help address Purdue's increasingly large freshman classes and its struggles to house all of its students.
President Mitch Daniels specifically referred to the growth of the student population as a way officials have sustained the tuition freeze.
The property will be purchased through the Purdue Research Foundation and eventually transferred to the university. The stated reason for this was because of the property’s “expedited sales process,” according to the resolution.
“Even though we have Aspire coming on, I think we need to be thinking about what we're going to do two or three years from now,” trustee Sonny Beck said. “I think we should continue to have a set of plans ready to go.”
Ruhl discussed the future of Meredith Hall.
“We're looking at all of our housing stock and forecasting appropriate reinvestments in properties we already have, and redevelopment of areas like Meredith (Hall),” Ruhl said.
The West Lafayette City Council ended its unofficial moratorium on building new "high-density housing" at its latest meeting this week, approving two new housing developments that will contain a net total of 866 beds.
Purdue trustees also approved the William D. Young Institute for Advanced Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals.
“The (Institute) is really going to give us an opportunity to bring together the disciplines that relate to pharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Eric Barker, the Jeannie and Jim Chaney Dean of Pharmacy.
“This is an area of national concern, and having pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities addressing the ability to manufacture advanced therapies … are all new technologies we need,” Barker said.
Barker noted that not many universities have pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.
“There's only a handful of schools that really work heavily in the pharmaceutical manufacturing space,” Barker said. “Rutgers, Delaware, Virginia and Purdue are probably the top four that come to mind.”