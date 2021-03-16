Many Boilermakers showed interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to results from a recent Purdue survey. Officials discussed benefits of the vaccine as well as a new system to report individuals' vaccination status during Tuesday's Protect Purdue provost conversation.
Vaccine interest
More than 26,700 students, faculty and staff responded to a University survey designed to gauge campus demand and perceptions of the COVID-19 vaccine. The results showed 80% of respondents have received the COVID-19 vaccine or say they plan to do so when eligible.
Approximately 10% of those surveyed said they did not want to receive the vaccine, according to a Purdue press release.
Although 74% of respondents reported they were not yet eligible to receive the vaccine under Indiana State Department of Health guidelines at the time of the survey, more than 92% of that group indicated they plan to get the vaccine when they are able.
The age of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine was lowered on Tuesday to those 45 and above, per the ISDH. This news also comes after The Exponent reported how some students received the vaccine, despite being technically ineligible under state standards.
Of the 10% of respondents who said they do not wish to receive the vaccine, top reasons provided were mistrust of the vaccine and a perception that the vaccine is unnecessary to the individual, in some cases because of a past COVID-19 diagnosis, the release said.
"University leadership and the Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team are closely monitoring CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals and weighing possible changes to Protect Purdue protocols and requirements as individuals, and a greater percentage of our overall campus community, become fully vaccinated," the release stated.
Vaccine effectiveness
While Purdue has not made an official announcement on whether it will require Boilermakers to receive the vaccination for the fall, University officials encouraged students and faculty to receive any of the three vaccines when they're eligible.
Preliminary studies have shown that the vaccine does reduce transmission of the virus, said Willie Reed, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and chair of the COVID-19 task force.
“It probably won’t ever be a 100% certain if you are vaccinated that you will not become infected and spread the virus — but that’s true of many vaccines, though, not just the COVID vaccine. We don’t expect it to produce what we call ‘sterile immunity,’” Reed said during the presentation Monday.
Sterile immunity is an immune status that completely prevents effective virus infection in a host.
Reducing the risk of severe disease is another benefit of the vaccine, regardless of which specific vaccine individuals decide to take. Two of the three vaccines approved through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization Program, Pfizer and Modena, use mRNA and are administered in two doses while Johnson and Johnson is a viral vector vaccine and only requires one-dose.
“All of the vaccinations nearly reduce the hospitalizations and death to almost zero,” Reed said.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past should still get the vaccine, the release said.
"For now, individuals who have received the vaccine should continue to follow all Protect Purdue protocols, including wearing a face mask correctly and consistently, avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing and participating in surveillance testing," the release states.
Vaccination verification
Purdue students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be encouraged to participate in a verification program to "assist Protect Purdue efforts in managing the health and safety of the campus community," according to a Purdue press release.
Students will be asked to fill out a Qualtrics survey after receiving their vaccinations. The survey will give students to option to upload an image of their vaccine verification card and "communicate any related details to the Protect Purdue Health Center," according to the release.
"The Protect Purdue Health Center will use this information to provide care and guidance for the campus community, specifically related to ongoing testing, quarantine and isolation, for those fully vaccinated individuals who have been exposed to the coronavirus," PPHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez said in the release.
The program is fully optional to students.