Purdue alumna Anne Edwards is the next Black Cultural Center director.
Edwards will come to Purdue after leading the Center for Black Studies at Northern Illinois University since 2018.
“I am elated to be returning home to the Black Cultural Center, one of the places that was instrumental in my growth and development throughout my time at Purdue,” Edwards said in a Friday morning press release. “It’s truly an honor to be able to give back and help cultivate a sense of belonging for the next generation of Black Boilermakers while creating a space of learning and understanding for all Boilermakers.”
The selection ended a search for the director which started after the former director, Renee Thomas, was named the associate vice provost for the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in 2021.
“Dr. Edwards will bring a bold vision that builds upon the remarkable trajectory of the BCC,” Thomas said. “Her well-rounded experience as a center director, cultural historian, podcaster, educator and student advocate makes her uniquely qualified. We are overjoyed we hired someone of great talent and ability who is also a Purdue alumna."
While leading the CBS at NIU, Edwards developed programs and initiatives alongside students, faculty and staff to grow understanding of Black culture and the unique experiences of Black and African Diaspora communities and their intersecting identities.
She has also presented at national and international conferences and co-hosts "Blkwomyn Voices," a podcast on topics of Black women in higher education, according to a Purdue press release.
“I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Edwards back to campus,” said John Gates, vice provost for the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. “Her passion for creating a culture of belonging for all students, faculty and staff, combined with her commitment to scholarly excellence, will help lead the Black Cultural Center to new levels of campus connection and national prominence.”